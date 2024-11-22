Cricket

Jofra Archer Returns To IPL 2025 Auction: Surprise Inclusion Despite Shortlist Omission

Archer has struggled with injury since 2020 and has carefully worked his way back from an elbow problem he suffered last year. Having been part of England's white-ball set-up since May, he has a desire to get back into Test cricket

Jofra Archer will be in the IPL auction after all, having been left off the shortlist initially. (More Cricket News)

The fast bowler was an entry on the longlist but did not appear among the names after it had been whittled down to 574 last week.

There had been no word from Archer as to why he had pulled out of the auction and re-entered, although the prospect of playing in the IPL in future could have been key.

According to new rules in the competition, a player will be ineligible to play in the IPL for two years if they do not enter the auction.

Archer has struggled with injury since 2020 and has carefully worked his way back from an elbow problem he suffered last year. Having been part of England's white-ball set-up since May, he has a desire to get back into Test cricket.

Indian Premier League trophy. - File
When Will IPL 2025 Start? BCCI Confirms March 14 To May 25, Unveils Plans For Three Seasons

BY PTI

The 29-year-old has not played the longest form of the game in nearly four years and, if picked for the IPL, could find it harder to get back into it.

With the early rounds of the County Championship season clashing with the IPL, it could harm Archer's ability to prove his fitness and reduce his chances of playing in a home Test in 2025. Additionally, he could also find it difficult to force his way in for the Ashes in Australia next winter.

