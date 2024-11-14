IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights

India defeated South Africa by 11 runs in yesterday's T20I to be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. The victory meant the visitors took an important 2-1 lead in the four-match T20I series. (3rd T20I Highlights | More Cricket News)
In what was a high-scoring affair, India registered a mammoth score of 219/6 thanks to Tilak Varma's 107 not out off 56 balls after being put into bat.
In reply, the Proteas meant business as they went hard in the chase, but the Indian bowlers gave away very few extras as compared to their counterparts, as Suryakumar Yadav-led side won the match.
After being sent into bat for the third game in a row, Sanju Samson was out for a duck for the second consecutive game as he was dismissed by Marco Jansen. It was down to Varma and Abhishek Sharma (50 off 25 balls) to take the attack back at the opposition.
Abhishek played an impressive knock after enduring a tough start in the Rainbow Nation. However, Keshav Maharaj stumped the left-handed batter as skipper Suryakumar followed suit too off Andile Simelane's bowling.
Varma's innings included eight fours and seven sixes as he entertained the crowd at the SuperSport Park with his 97-minute stay.
In reply, the Proteas started off briskly but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Ryan Rickleton (20 off 15 balls) was dismissed by Arshdeep Singh, while Reeza Hendricks (21 off 13 balls) and Aiden Markram (29 off 18 balls) fell to spinner Varun Chakaravarthy.
The hosts lost Tristan Stubbs to Axar Patel and it was down to Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen to stitch back the innings together. Klaasen (41, 22b, 1x4, 4x6) and Jansen (54, 17b, 4x4, 5x6) tried their best to bring the hosts closer to the target but in the end, India won the game by 11 runs.
Brief scores:
India: 219/6 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma, 107 not out, Abhishek Sharma 50; Keshav Maharaj 2/36, Andile Simelane 2/34)
SA: 208/7 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 41, Marco Jansen 54; Varun Chakravarthy 2/54, Arshdeep Singh 3/37) by 11 runs.