IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson Falls For Second-Ball Duck, Tilak Varma Takes Charge; IND - 16/1 (1.3 Overs)

IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Falls
Marco Jansen opened the bowling attack for South Africa and he cleaned up Sanju Samson for the second time on the second delivery of the first over. It was a replay of his dismissal in the second match. Samson went back without opening his account in the match. Two ducks after two tons for Samson in his last four innings.
IND - 12/1 (1)
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Pitch Report
A big thunderstorm came last night in Centurion and it also rained but conditions are good for the match. The pitch looks dry and spinners might play a vital role for both the teams. The square boundaries are small - 59 and 64 metres but down the ground it is 82 metres.
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in Centurion.
Playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Ramandeep Singh Makes T20I Debut
Ramandeep Singh is set to make his T20I debut as VVS Laxman handed over a cap to Hardik Pandya who passed it on to Singh before the toss. The Punjab all-rounder has impressed everyone with his power-hitting and match-winning abilities.
IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, When Does Match Start?
The third T20I match between India and South Africa is being telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema too.
The live-action in Centurion will start at 8:30 pm IST.
India vs South Africa LIVE Score: Full Squads
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan, Jitesh Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ramandeep Singh, Yash Dayal
South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter, Patrick Kruger, Mihlali Mpongwana, Donovan Ferreira, Ottneil Baartman, Lutho Sipamla