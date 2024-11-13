IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Live Score: Sanju Samson Falls For Second-Ball Duck, Tilak Varma Takes Charge; IND - 16/1 (1.3 Overs)

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, left, runs between the wickets to score during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at St. George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa. AP Photo/Themba Hadebe

Welcome to the live coverage of the third T20I cricket match between India and South Africa being played at SuperSports Park in Centurion on Wednesday. The ongoing bilateral series is levelled at 1-1 after two T20Is and Men In Blue are ready to take an unassailable lead by winning the match. Aiden Markram-led South Africa bounced back in the second match and managed a three-wicket win over the visitors. Follow the live cricket scores and updates on the IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

13 Nov 2024, 08:37:05 pm IST IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Falls Marco Jansen opened the bowling attack for South Africa and he cleaned up Sanju Samson for the second time on the second delivery of the first over. It was a replay of his dismissal in the second match. Samson went back without opening his account in the match. Two ducks after two tons for Samson in his last four innings. IND - 12/1 (1)

13 Nov 2024, 08:35:01 pm IST IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Pitch Report A big thunderstorm came last night in Centurion and it also rained but conditions are good for the match. The pitch looks dry and spinners might play a vital role for both the teams. The square boundaries are small - 59 and 64 metres but down the ground it is 82 metres.

13 Nov 2024, 08:04:46 pm IST IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in Centurion. Playing XIs India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lutho Sipamla

13 Nov 2024, 08:01:04 pm IST IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Ramandeep Singh Makes T20I Debut Ramandeep Singh is set to make his T20I debut as VVS Laxman handed over a cap to Hardik Pandya who passed it on to Singh before the toss. The Punjab all-rounder has impressed everyone with his power-hitting and match-winning abilities.

13 Nov 2024, 07:33:32 pm IST IND vs SA Live Score, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, When Does Match Start? The third T20I match between India and South Africa is being telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema too. The live-action in Centurion will start at 8:30 pm IST.