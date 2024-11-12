Cricket

India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online

South Africa will be very much relieved levelling the series 1-1, thanks to Tristan Stubbs’ composed innings, as well as the quality injected by Gerard Coetzee during the final stages of the clash

South Africa's Reeza Hendricks, right, runs to score after playing a shot on a delivery by India's Hardik Pandya, left, during the second T20 cricket match between South Africa and India at St George's Park in Gqeberha, South Africa, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
India will take on South Africa in the third T20I of the four-match series at Supersport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, November 12. (More Cricket News)

The travellers India will come into the tie after losing the second game at St George’s Park despite Varun Chakravarthy’s sensational five-wicket spell.

India Vs South Africa T20I Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 29

India Won: 16

South Africa Won: 12

No Result: 1

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, November 13 at Supersport Park in Centurion at 8:30pm IST.

Where to watch India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on JioCinema too.

