IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1

Marco Jansen was hitting all over Centurion Park but Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh kept his cool in the last over and successfully defended 25 runs off the last over to help India defeat South Africa by 11 runs in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing bilateral series. (Match Highlights | More Cricket News)
South Africa needed 51 runs off the last 12 balls and Jansen targeted Hardik Pandya to collect 26 runs from the 19th over which included two sixes and three fours. The hosts were until in the game when Jansen hit the second delivery of Singh's final over for a six over covers to complete his maiden T20I fifty.
But Arshdeep dismissed him on the next delivery to dismiss the Proteas dream of taking a lead in the series as well. From there, it was a piece of cake for the 'most successful Indian T20I seamer'.