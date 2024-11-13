India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Play Disrupted Due To Flying Ants Invasion In Stadium - Watch

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I was suspended temporarily after an enormous number of flying ants invaded Centurion's Supersport Park where the match is being played. (3rd T20I Highlights | More Cricket News)
Jus one over into South Africa's chase, umpires decided that there were too many of flying ants all over the stadium to continue the match. Players of both teams thus walked back to their respective dugouts.
South Africa were just seven for no loss after one over when the match was suspended for about 20 minutes. South Africa needed 213 runs from 114 balls at the time when the play was stopped.
Earlier, India rode on Tilak Varma's maiden T20I century to plunder 219/6 in 20 overs. Varma scored an unbeaten 107 from just 56 balls. His innings consisted of seven sixes and eight fours. An out-of-form Abhishek Sharma too got some runs as he raised a half-century. Sharma smashed 50 runs from just 25 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours in his entertaining innings.
Debutant Ramandeep Singh smashed a four and six to collect 15 runs from six balls to help India finish at 219/6.
The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1. India started with a thumping win in the first T20I of the series but South Africa managed to clinch victory in a close second match.
In 2017, an ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka was disrupted due to bees on the ground.