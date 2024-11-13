Cricket

India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Play Disrupted Due To Flying Ants Invasion In Stadium - Watch

Jus one over into South Africa's chase, umpires decided that there were too many of flying ants all over the stadium to continue the match. However, the match resumed after around 20 minutes of interuption

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
India Vs South Africa 3rd T20I
South Africa were just seven for no loss after one over when the match was suspended for about 20 minutes. Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I was suspended temporarily after an enormous number of flying ants invaded Centurion's Supersport Park where the match is being played. (3rd T20I Highlights | More Cricket News)

Jus one over into South Africa's chase, umpires decided that there were too many of flying ants all over the stadium to continue the match. Players of both teams thus walked back to their respective dugouts.

South Africa were just seven for no loss after one over when the match was suspended for about 20 minutes. South Africa needed 213 runs from 114 balls at the time when the play was stopped.

Earlier, India rode on Tilak Varma's maiden T20I century to plunder 219/6 in 20 overs. Varma scored an unbeaten 107 from just 56 balls. His innings consisted of seven sixes and eight fours. An out-of-form Abhishek Sharma too got some runs as he raised a half-century. Sharma smashed 50 runs from just 25 balls, hitting five sixes and three fours in his entertaining innings.

Debutant Ramandeep Singh smashed a four and six to collect 15 runs from six balls to help India finish at 219/6.

The T20I series is currently tied at 1-1. India started with a thumping win in the first T20I of the series but South Africa managed to clinch victory in a close second match.

In 2017, an ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka was disrupted due to bees on the ground.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  2. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I Live Score: India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs In Centurion Park, Take 2-1 Series Lead
  3. India Vs Pakistan In Women's U-19 Asia Cup On December 15 In Kuala Lumpur
  4. U-19 Asia Cup: 13-yr-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named In India Squad, Mohammad Amaan To Lead
  5. India Women To Host West Indies, Ireland For Limited-Overs Series In December-January
Football News
  1. NBA: Steve Kerr Recalls 'Surreal' Klay Thompson Moment During Golden State Warriors Return
  2. Ruben Amorim Will 'Change The Energy' At Man United, Says Bruno Fernandes
  3. UEFA Nations League: Frenkie De Jong Doubted Ankle Injury Would Heal Ahead Of Netherlands Return
  4. Belgium Must Be 'Given Time' To Emulate Golden Generation, Says Amadou Onana
  5. Sergio Aguero: City Players Must Adopt Guardiola Mentality To Rediscover Form
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  3. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
  4. Netanyahu's Psychological Campaign: Video Messages To Iranians And Lebanese
  5. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign