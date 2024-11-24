IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Punjab Kings Retain Arshdeep Singh For INR 18 Crore

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first player to go under the hammer on day one of the ongoing IPL 2025 mega auction to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday, November 24. (Live Updates | More Cricket News)
Arshdeep, who was amidst a waging battle between PBKS and SRH, was eventually sold to the former for INR 18 cr who used the Right To Match card.
Arshdeep has had a stellar IPL career so far, scalping 76 wickets in 65 matches since making his debut in 2019. Arshdeep elevated is game last season, when he alongside Harshal Patel, took 19 wickets in 14 matches for the PBKS side.
Speaking of Arshdeep, the left-arm pacer emerged as one of India's potent fast bowler on the international stage where he enhanced his reputation as a specialist new-ball bowler. The 25-year-old pacer scalped 95 wickets over 59 matches for India.
Arshdeep was a key weapon for India at the T20 World Cup earlier this year, where he managed to scalp 17 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 12.47 that made the world stand up and take notice of the 25-year-old bowler.