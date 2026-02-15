India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during toss of their ICC T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
india-vs-pakistan-icc-t20-world-cup-2026-match-27-group-a-toss-update-playing-xis-result-colombo
India captain Suryakumar Yadav in toss ahead of India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash. Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav didn't engage in handshake with Salman Ali Agha at Toss

  • BCCI confirmed carrying on their 'no handshake' policy

  • Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first

India is taking on Pakistan in the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, Sunday. Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.

Pakistan Salman Ali Agha explained his decision to bowl first at the toss. He felt like the surface was a little tacky and will hold up during the first few overs and will get better as the game progresses. He admitted that they have been playing on these kinds of pitches for the last six months and have an idea how to play on them.

Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, said that despite the high-stakes of the big encounter, it is important to stay in the present and back the skills. He also said that he doesn't mind batting first as India have been coming into this game after winning two matches batting first. India have Abhishek Sharma coming in for Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav in for Arshdeep Singh.

India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Continues 'No Handshake' Policy 

During the toss, neither of the captains of India and Pakistan had a word or handshake. Just like the Asia Cup, India continue to stick to their 'no handshake' policy with the Pakistan counterparts. After the conversation of Salman Ali Agha with presenter Pmumelelo Mbangwa was over, Suryakumar Yadav took his place without any greetings or gestures.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier, reports suggested Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav will not indulge in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. "The No handshake Policy will continue," a BCCI official in Colombo confirmed to PTI requesting anonymity.

There will also be no handshake between players and support staff of two teams after the end of the match, a norm that has been followed by Suryakumar as a mark of respect for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and solidarity towards Indian Army in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Saim Ayub Cleans Up Ishan Kishan For 77, IND 89/2 (9)

  2. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

  3. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not Playing Today?

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Give Farewell To Youngest Organ Donor With State Honours

  2. Punjabi Suba At Sixty: The Biggest Highs And Lows

  3. Jammu’s Legacy: Memories of a City in Transition

  4. 9 States, 3 UTs Miss SIR Deadline for Final Voters' List

  5. Decades of Silence: How Kashmiri Women Carry Long-Term Trauma

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  3. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  4. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  5. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit