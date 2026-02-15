India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Avoids Handshake With Salman Ali Agha At Toss

Suryakumar Yadav didn't engage in handshake with Salman Ali Agha at Toss
BCCI confirmed carrying on their 'no handshake' policy
Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first
India is taking on Pakistan in the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match 27 encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, Sunday. Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first.
Pakistan Salman Ali Agha explained his decision to bowl first at the toss. He felt like the surface was a little tacky and will hold up during the first few overs and will get better as the game progresses. He admitted that they have been playing on these kinds of pitches for the last six months and have an idea how to play on them.
Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, said that despite the high-stakes of the big encounter, it is important to stay in the present and back the skills. He also said that he doesn't mind batting first as India have been coming into this game after winning two matches batting first. India have Abhishek Sharma coming in for Sanju Samson and Kuldeep Yadav in for Arshdeep Singh.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: BCCI Continues 'No Handshake' Policy
During the toss, neither of the captains of India and Pakistan had a word or handshake. Just like the Asia Cup, India continue to stick to their 'no handshake' policy with the Pakistan counterparts. After the conversation of Salman Ali Agha with presenter Pmumelelo Mbangwa was over, Suryakumar Yadav took his place without any greetings or gestures.
Earlier, reports suggested Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav will not indulge in the customary handshake with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year. "The No handshake Policy will continue," a BCCI official in Colombo confirmed to PTI requesting anonymity.
There will also be no handshake between players and support staff of two teams after the end of the match, a norm that has been followed by Suryakumar as a mark of respect for the families of the victims killed in the Pahalgam terror attack and solidarity towards Indian Army in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.
(With PTI Inputs)