68th Grammy Awards: Best Photos From Music's Biggest Night

The 2026 Grammys took place on Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Amy Allen, Leon Thomas and others won top awards at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. There were also electrifying performances from Gaga, Rosé & Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Tyler, and others.

68th Annual Grammy Awards Photos
68th Annual Grammy Awards
1/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for best rap album for "GNX" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
2/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Amy Allen
Amy Allen poses in the press room with the award for songwriter of the year, non‑classical during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
3/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Olivia Dean
Olivia Dean accepts the award for best new artis during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Chappell Roan looks on from right. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
4/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Zach Top
Zach Top poses in the press room with the award for best traditional country album for "Ain't in It for My Health" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
5/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny accepts the award for best música urbana album for "Debí Tirar Más Fotos" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Marcello Hernandez, center, and Karol G look on from right. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
6/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-The team from KPop Demon Hunters
The team from KPop Demon Hunters accept the award for best song written for visual media for "Golden" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
7/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Leon Thomas
Leon Thomas performs "Mutt" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
8/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Johnaye Kendrick
Johnaye Kendrick, from left, Amanda Taylor, Nate Smith, Sara Gazarek, and Erin Bentlage pose in the press room with the award for best arrangement, instruments and vocals for "Big Fish" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
9/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Jelly Roll
Jelly Roll accepts the award for best contemporary country album for "Beautifully Broken" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
10/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Teyana Taylor and Nikki Glaser
Teyana Taylor, left, and Nikki Glaser present the award for best pop vocal album during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
11/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Mayhem" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
12/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Charli xcx
Charli xcx presents the award for best pop solo performance during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
13/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Lola Young
Lola Young accepts the award for best pop solo performance for "Messy" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
14/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-FKA Twigs
FKA Twigs poses in the press room with the award for best dance/electronic album for "EUSEXUA" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
15/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Kehlani
Kehlani accepts the award for best R&B performance for "Folded" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
16/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Cirkut
Cirkut accepts the award for producer of the year, non‑classical during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
17/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter performs "Manchild" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
18/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Sounwave
Sounwave accepts the award for best melodic rap performance for "Luther" on behalf of Kendrick Lamar, SZA during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
19/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Yungblud
Yungblud poses in the press room with the award for best rock performance for "Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back To The Beginning" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
20/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory
Brendan Yates, from left, Daniel Fang, and Pat McCrory of Turnstile accept the award for best metal performance for "Birds" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
21/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Sara Watkins
Sara Watkins, from left, Aoife O'Donovan, and Sarah Jarosz of I'm With Her accept the award for best folk album for "Wild and Clear and Blue" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Chris Pizzello
22/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Lefty Gunplay
Lefty Gunplay arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
23/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Tyla
Tyla poses in the press room with the award for best African music performance for "Push 2 Start" during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
24/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Serena Göransson and Ludwig Göransson
Serena Göransson, left, and Ludwig Göransson, winners of the award for best compilation soundtrack for visual media for "Sinners," pose in the press room during the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
25/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga arrives at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
26/26
68th Annual Grammy Awards-Malice and Pusha T
Malice, left, and Pusha T of Clipse arrive at the 68th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | Photo: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
