BRIT Awards 2026 Performers: Harry Styles, Rosalía, RAYE Lead Lineup

The BRIT Awards 2026 performers have been announced, with Harry Styles, Rosalía, RAYE and more set to take the stage at the star-studded ceremony in Manchester.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
The BRIT Awards
Sam Fender, Wolf Alice, Olivia Dean And Harry Styles Are Among The Performers At The BRIT Awards Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Harry Styles and Rosalía are among the headline performers at the BRIT Awards 2026.

  • RAYE, Olivia Dean, and Alex Warren are also set to take the stage as part of this year’s lineup.

  • Mark Ronson will be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award during the ceremony.

The BRIT Awards 2026 performers list is officially out, and this year’s ceremony promises a packed night of chart-toppers, breakthrough acts, and international stars. Hosted once again by comedian Jack Whitehall, the awards will be broadcast live from Manchester’s new venue, Co-op Live, marking a fresh chapter for Britain’s biggest music celebration.

While the trophies always grab headlines, the live performances are often the night’s defining moments. This year’s lineup blends British chart dominance with global flair.

Harry Styles, Rosalía and RAYE headline

Global pop star Harry Styles is set to return to the BRITs stage ahead of his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. His appearance is already being billed as one of the evening’s biggest draws.

Spanish powerhouse Rosalía will make her BRIT Awards debut. She is nominated for International Artist of the Year and is expected to bring her signature flamenco-infused pop sound to Manchester.

KPop Demon Hunters Trio EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami At BAFTAs 2026 - Instagram
BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

British singer-songwriter RAYE, who made history in 2024 with record-breaking wins and nominations, will also perform. She is once again nominated in major categories including Song of the Year and Pop Act.

Related Content
Related Content

Rising stars and special honours

Breakout artist Alex Warren will step onto the BRITs stage for the first time. His track Ordinary is nominated for International Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Olivia Dean continues her awards momentum with multiple nominations this year, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Producers and hitmakers are also in focus. Mark Ronson will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music award and perform during the ceremony.

68th Annual Grammy Awards - null
68th Grammy Awards: Best Photos From Music's Biggest Night

BY Photo Webdesk

Adding a global twist, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, known as the singing voices behind Huntr/X from the Netflix project K-Pop Demon Hunters, will deliver a pre-recorded performance, marking a milestone moment for K-pop representation at the BRITs. Rising act SOMBR is also slated to perform and is nominated in international categories.

The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on February 28, airing live from Manchester.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Can The Unpredictables Pull Off A Heist In Pallekele?

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  3. Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

  4. PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

  5. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  2. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  5. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  2. Sexism At Play? How Female Athletes Are Questioned Differently From Male Counterparts

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Pakistan Declares 'Open War' With Afghanistan After Airstrikes Kill Over 130 Taliban Fighters

  5. World Economic Forum President Borge Brende Steps Down Over Epstein Links

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons