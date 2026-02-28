BRIT Awards 2026 Performers: Harry Styles, Rosalía, RAYE Lead Lineup

Harry Styles and Rosalía are among the headline performers at the BRIT Awards 2026.
RAYE, Olivia Dean, and Alex Warren are also set to take the stage as part of this year’s lineup.
Mark Ronson will be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Music award during the ceremony.
The BRIT Awards 2026 performers list is officially out, and this year’s ceremony promises a packed night of chart-toppers, breakthrough acts, and international stars. Hosted once again by comedian Jack Whitehall, the awards will be broadcast live from Manchester’s new venue, Co-op Live, marking a fresh chapter for Britain’s biggest music celebration.
While the trophies always grab headlines, the live performances are often the night’s defining moments. This year’s lineup blends British chart dominance with global flair.
Harry Styles, Rosalía and RAYE headline
Global pop star Harry Styles is set to return to the BRITs stage ahead of his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. His appearance is already being billed as one of the evening’s biggest draws.
Spanish powerhouse Rosalía will make her BRIT Awards debut. She is nominated for International Artist of the Year and is expected to bring her signature flamenco-infused pop sound to Manchester.
British singer-songwriter RAYE, who made history in 2024 with record-breaking wins and nominations, will also perform. She is once again nominated in major categories including Song of the Year and Pop Act.
Rising stars and special honours
Breakout artist Alex Warren will step onto the BRITs stage for the first time. His track Ordinary is nominated for International Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Olivia Dean continues her awards momentum with multiple nominations this year, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.
Producers and hitmakers are also in focus. Mark Ronson will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Music award and perform during the ceremony.
Adding a global twist, Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, known as the singing voices behind Huntr/X from the Netflix project K-Pop Demon Hunters, will deliver a pre-recorded performance, marking a milestone moment for K-pop representation at the BRITs. Rising act SOMBR is also slated to perform and is nominated in international categories.
The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on February 28, airing live from Manchester.