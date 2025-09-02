Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

Protesters moved from Azad Maidan due to a High Court order, but relief followed soon.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Maratha Outfits Agitate Over Quota Demand
Marathas demand inclusion in OBC quota Photo: Outlook
Azad Maidan Maratha protest called off.

Jarange Patil says government accepted six demands.

Patil also ends fast-unto-death.

Slogans of ‘Jai Shivaji’, ‘Jai Maratha’ thundered across Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Tuesday as thousands of protesters from the Kunbi community demanded reservation in educational institutions and jobs. Since Friday, the protesters had made makeshift tents, vans and the city streets their temporary homes. But the southern suburbs, the bustling arteries of government offices, corporate headquarters and residential neighborhoods ground to a halt. Commuters were left stranded, shopkeepers shuttered and local businesses counting losses.

The agitation for reservation, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, had a dramatic rise. Patil launched a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Friday for a 10 per cent quota for the Maratha community within the Other Backward Classes or OBC category. On Monday, he intensified his protest by giving up water too, signalling the deep frustration of a community whose demands have remained unresolved despite repeated government assurances.

Now, the Bombay High Court has ordered the protesters to vacate Azad Maidan, which had Jarange and his supporters to relocate to Navi Mumbai after mobilising around 1,800 vehicles from across the state. The transfer was peaceful as of Tuesday evening.

Outlook visited the site of the protest, finding the protesters reflecting on their hardships while camping in the heart of Mumbai since Friday. They had limited access to basic amenities, including clean drinking water, mobile toilets, and food, It was particularly difficult for women. Volunteers and protesters alike described these challenges as attempts [of the state government] to “break morale” rather than address their grievances.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil with Shinde - Photo: Getty Images
Maratha Quota Stir: Police Issue Notice, Jarange to Vacate Azad Maidan Amid Sanitation, Traffic Chaos

BY Outlook News Desk

Near the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation office and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO heritage site, many protesters on foot and in vehicles wondered where they would go now that they had to move. The police had started to clear the area after the High Court order which they said they would obey.

“We respect the Bombay HC’s decision and will obey it. We are demanding our rights and protesting peacefully,” said Shivam, a protester who had a simple van. Mangar, a college student from Thane district, said that he needed time to leave as he was yet to decide where to go.

The city, in the meantime, bore the brunt of the protest. From Marine Drive to CST and Colaba, traffic crawled as arterial roads were blocked by the protesting Marathas arriving in the city. Visitors hardly came to shops in Crawford Market, Zaveri Bazaar and Fashion Street. Businesses have been speaking of losses of between Rs 75 crore and Rs 100 crore over four days, though there has been no official estimate. Public transport services were disrupted, commuters missed work and medical appointments, and cargo movement faced delays.

Core Issues

In Maharashtra, the Kunbi community, traditionally an agrarian caste spread across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat as well, is already included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. This entitles members of the Kunbi caste (excluding the “creamy layer”), who hold valid caste certificates, to ease of access to government educational institutions and jobs, as well as political representation.

In the traditional caste hierarchy, the Kunbis were small farmers, positioned socially above the Dalits but below the dominant Marathas as well as elite castes. Their inclusion in the state OBC list followed the Mandal Commission recommendations, which brought them within the ambit of affirmative action in the 1990s.

The Marathas, on the other hand, are the state’s largest caste group with a significant presence in politics and agriculture. However, the Marathas and Kunbis share close social and occupational links. In fact, many historians and anthropologists argue that Marathas and Kunbis are part of the same larger agrarian community with overlapping genealogies.

This argument gained prominence after archival land and revenue records revealed instances of Marathas being recorded as Kunbis in colonial-era documents. Patil and other leaders use this evidence to demand that the Marathas who do not have ‘Kunbi certificates’ should also be recognised as ‘Kunbi OBCs’, thus gaining access to the OBC quota.

Their demand has intensified now because of growing economic distress in rural Maharashtra. Farming communities, including the Marathas, face rising indebtedness, declining agricultural returns and growing unemployment.

Earlier attempts to secure a separate 'Maratha quota' under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category were struck down by the Supreme Court in 2021, citing breach of the 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

As a result, the community’s strategy shifted to seeking inclusion within the OBC fold through the Kunbi identity route. This has created tensions within existing OBC groups, who fear dilution of their representation, making the issue both socially sensitive and politically volatile.

Amid the chaos, one question lingered in the minds of protesters: where does their movement go from here, and how long will it linger until a solution is found?

