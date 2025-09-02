The city, in the meantime, bore the brunt of the protest. From Marine Drive to CST and Colaba, traffic crawled as arterial roads were blocked by the protesting Marathas arriving in the city. Visitors hardly came to shops in Crawford Market, Zaveri Bazaar and Fashion Street. Businesses have been speaking of losses of between Rs 75 crore and Rs 100 crore over four days, though there has been no official estimate. Public transport services were disrupted, commuters missed work and medical appointments, and cargo movement faced delays.