Five Reasons Why The BJP Triumphed in Maharashtra

The dramatic turnaround in Maharashtra’s political landscape has left analysts stunned. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti just a few months ago appeared to be heading toward an electoral disaster. After a dismal performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it was reduced to a mere 17 seats from 41 in 2014 and 43 in 2019, the party was on the brink of despair. However, the BJP has not only avoided disaster in the assembly election, but emerged triumphantly victorious in Maharashtra. Here's how they turned the tide: