140 Tribals Join Andaman & Nicobar Police As Home Guards

In a step toward greater tribal inclusion, 140 individuals from the Nicobari tribe and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) have joined the Andaman and Nicobar Police as Home Guard Volunteers.
According to PTI, the selected candidates include 132 Nicobaris (41 women), five Onges, and three Great Andamanese. The recruitment was conducted transparently and emphasized female participation, with many candidates holding technical or academic qualifications.
Director General of Police H.S. Dhaliwal, as cited by PTI, stated that special training will be provided, respecting tribal cultures. He noted this move strengthens community policing and is part of a broader push for voluntary integration of tribes like the Shompens and Jarawas.
Recent milestones include Shompens voting for the first time in 2024 and educational modules like 'AngKatha' aiding cultural adaptation. Selected candidates expressed pride and hope that more tribal youth will join mainstream services.
This landmark event occurred on April 19, 2024, when seven Shompens—historically a nomadic and largely uncontacted tribe—voted in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Among them were Nauaaw, Jetuwai, Thuwaee, and Chemai. The Shompen population on Great Nicobar Island currently stands at 244.
As per PTI, officials believe the integration process will continue in the coming years. "We should not be surprised to see Shompens joining the police force," said a senior administrative officer. "Policies are focused on gradual inclusion through dialogue and voluntary engagement."
Meanwhile, cultural education initiatives like the ‘AngKatha’ module are being developed to help members of the Jarawa (Ang) tribe understand broader societal norms while preserving their traditions. Similar efforts are underway for other PVTGs to promote awareness and informed choices.
Newly selected candidates have expressed pride and optimism about joining the force. Tibilachu, an Onge candidate from Dugong Creek, described the recruitment process as a tough but rewarding journey. Kelu, a Great Andamanese woman from Strait Island, expressed interest in learning combat skills and hoped more PVTG members would step forward to join the mainstream.