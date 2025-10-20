IMD Issues Cyclone Alert For Andaman And Nicobar Islands As Bay Of Bengal System Intensifies

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected through October 23; fishermen and tourists advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
  • A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen from October 21, prompting a cyclone alert for the islands.

  • The IMD forecast heavy rain and squally winds up to 55 kmph over the Andaman Sea between October 22 and 23.

  • Authorities have warned boat operators and tourists to exercise caution and follow local safety advisories due to rough sea conditions.

A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a "cyclone alert" for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, officials said Monday. The cyclone is expected to intensify starting on October 21.

Following the weather system, which is predicted to bring heavy rains through October 23, local port advisories have been issued, they said.

"Heavy rain (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms with gusty wind (40-50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at one or two places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 21, 22 and 23," an official said.

According to him, there is a high probability of lightning and thunderstorms with strong winds (40–50 kmph) occurring in one or two locations across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on October 24 and 25.

"Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the Andaman Sea from October 22 to 23. In the coming five days, sea conditions are likely to be rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar coast till October 24," he said.

The administration has warned boat owners, islanders, and visitors to exercise extreme caution when operating their vessels and to use caution when engaging in recreational activities owing to the potential for raging seas.

The general public and tourists were asked to abide by any safety regulations set by the local government and were cautioned not to go into the sea.

