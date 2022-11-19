Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
Maha: Efforts To Be Taken To Impart Education In Marathi, Says Kesarkar

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar says the state will devote all its resources to imparting education in Marathi and translating books.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 8:54 pm

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Saturday said all efforts would be taken to impart education in the state in Marathi and also translate books into the language.

Speaking at a Zilla Parishad school in Kalher in Thane's Bhiwandi area, Kesarkar said children like being educated in their mother tongue.

The state's school education and Marathi language minister also said people should talk in their mother tongue.

"The state government will stress imparting education henceforth in Marathi. Books too will be translated into Marathi," he said.

Kesarkar said his department will try to resolve all issues related to teachers, including filling up vacant posts.

