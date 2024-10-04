Blogs

Marathi And Bengali Among Five Languages Granted Classical Status By Union Cabinet

The government's initiative will likely lead to increased support for educational programs that promote the study of classical literature and ancient texts.

The Union Cabinet has officially conferred classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali languages. This decision was made at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant step in recognizing the cultural heritage of these languages. 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described this decision as historic and in line with the NDA government's philosophy of pride in Indian culture and languages. He emphasized that classical languages serve as custodians of India’s rich and ancient cultural heritage, encapsulating the essence of each community's historical milestones.

Importance of Classical Languages

The government stated that the inclusion of these languages in the classical category will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields. Furthermore, the preservation, documentation, and digitization of ancient texts in these languages are expected to generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing, and digital media.

The main states involved in this initiative are:

  • Maharashtra for Marathi

  • Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh for Pali and Prakrit

  • West Bengal for Bengali

  • Assam for Assamese

The impact of this recognition will extend both nationally and internationally.

India's Classical Languages

Historically, the Government of India created the category of classical languages on October 12, 2004, starting with Tamil and setting criteria for other languages. The following languages have been recognized as classical languages:

1. Sanskrit

  • Significance: Sanskrit is considered one of the oldest languages in the world and has a rich literary and philosophical tradition, including ancient scriptures, texts on grammar, mathematics, and medicine.

  • Criteria: It fulfills the criteria for classical status due to its ancient origins, extensive literature, and historical significance in shaping various Indian languages.

2. Tamil

  • Significance: Tamil is one of the oldest living languages, with a literary tradition spanning over 2,000 years. The ancient Tamil Sangam literature is famous for its poetry and philosophical works.

  • Criteria: It is recognized for its antiquity, historical importance, and a vast body of classical literature, including works like "Thirukkural."

3. Telugu

  • Significance: Telugu has a rich tradition of poetry and literature, with notable poets such as Nannayya, Tikkana, and Yerrapragada contributing to its classical literature.

  • Criteria: The language has a substantial body of classical literature, historical inscriptions, and a well-defined grammar, meeting the classical language criteria.

4. Kannada

  • Significance: Kannada boasts a long literary history, with its classical literature dating back over a millennium, featuring works from poets like Pampa, Ranna, and Akka Mahadevi.

  • Criteria: It has an extensive collection of classical literature and a well-defined grammar, which contribute to its classical language status.

5. Malayalam

  • Significance: Malayalam has a rich literary tradition, with classical texts such as "Ramacharitam" and "Unnuneeli Sandesham," showcasing its unique narrative style and poetic forms.

  • Criteria: The presence of ancient literature, grammatical structure, and its historical evolution contribute to its classification as a classical language.

6. Odia

  • Significance: Odia has a vibrant literary heritage, with ancient texts like the "Mahabharata" being translated into Odia, and notable poets such as Jagannath Das contributing to its literary wealth.

  • Criteria: Its ancient origins, a significant body of literature, and well-established grammatical norms meet the classical language criteria.

Criteria for Classical Language Status

In India, a language is designated as a classical language based on specific criteria that reflect its historical, literary, and cultural significance. These criteria are essential for the preservation and promotion of the language and its associated heritage. The following criteria must be met:

1. Historical Antiquity

  • A classical language should have a recorded history of at least 1,500 years. This long-standing history is essential to its recognition as a classical language, indicating its endurance and evolution over centuries.

2. Rich Literary Tradition

  • The language must possess a substantial body of classical literature that is original and includes various forms of artistic expression, such as poetry, prose, drama, and philosophy. This literature should reflect the cultural and intellectual contributions of the language to society.

3. Significant Influence on Culture

  • The language should have played a vital role in shaping the culture, traditions, and intellectual thought of the region it is associated with. It often serves as a medium for important religious, philosophical, and cultural texts.

4. Well-Defined Grammar

  • A classical language must have a well-defined grammatical structure and linguistic framework. This includes a comprehensive understanding of its syntax, morphology, phonetics, and semantics.

5. Continuity of Tradition

  • There should be a continuity in the use of the language over the centuries, meaning it has been actively used in literary, religious, or scholarly contexts throughout its history.

6. Recognition and Support

  • Being designated as a classical language often leads to government recognition and support for initiatives aimed at its preservation, study, and promotion. This can include educational programs, research funding, and cultural events.

A Linguistic Experts Committee (LEC), constituted under Sahitya Akademi by the Ministry of Culture, evaluated the proposed languages for classical language status. The Maharashtra government proposed classical language status for Marathi in 2013, which was supported by the LEC's recommendations. Following proposals from Bihar, Assam, and West Bengal for Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, the LEC unanimously recommended these languages fulfill the revised criteria for classical language status during a meeting on July 25, 2024.

The Education Ministry has taken various steps to promote classical languages, including establishing central universities for Sanskrit and setting up institutions to facilitate research and study of classical languages. The conferring of classical language status to Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali signifies a pivotal moment in India's efforts to celebrate and preserve its linguistic diversity. This designation highlights the historical and literary significance of these languages, providing opportunities for enhanced academic research and employment in related fields.

The government's initiative will likely lead to increased support for educational programs that promote the study of classical literature and ancient texts. By acknowledging the rich cultural contributions of these languages, the status upgrade aims to encourage more speakers and scholars to engage with their heritage actively.

