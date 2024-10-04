Marathi And Bengali Among Five Languages Granted Classical Status By Union Cabinet

The government stated that the inclusion of these languages in the classical category will create significant employment opportunities, particularly in academic and research fields. Furthermore, the preservation, documentation, and digitization of ancient texts in these languages are expected to generate jobs in archiving, translation, publishing, and digital media. The primary states involved in this initiative include:

Maharashtra for Marathi

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh for Pali and Prakrit

West Bengal for Bengali

Assam for Assamese

The impact of this recognition will extend both nationally and internationally.