Myanmar Election: Junta Dismisses Criticism As Military Party Wins Majority

Myanmar’s junta leader Min Aung Hlaing has rejected international criticism of the country’s election as military-backed USDP secures a parliamentary majority amid low turnout and an opposition boycott

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Myanmar election Myanmar junta Min Aung Hlaing Union Solidarity and Development Party
A official of the Union Election Commission prepares a voting booth at a polling station, one day ahead of the third phase of the general election, in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Myanmar’s military-backed USDP secured a large parliamentary majority as final rounds of voting concluded.

  • Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing dismissed foreign criticism despite low turnout and an opposition boycott.

  • Rights groups and several countries rejected the election amid continued fighting and air strikes.

Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday rejected international criticism of the country’s general election as final rounds of voting were held, with the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) poised for a landslide victory despite low turnout and the absence of major opposition groups.

According to Reuters, the USDP has already secured an overwhelming majority in earlier rounds of voting, winning 193 of 209 seats in the lower house and 52 of 78 seats in the upper house after polls held on December 28 and January 11. Voter turnout stood at around 55% in both rounds, significantly lower than the roughly 70% recorded in the 2020 and 2015 elections.

Sunday’s voting marked the final phase of polls that the military has presented as a step towards restoring democratic rule following the February 2021 coup. However, major opposition parties have boycotted the election amid an ongoing civil war triggered by the military’s seizure of power.

The United Nations, rights groups and the United Kingdom have described the polls as a sham designed to entrench military rule. Malaysia, which chaired the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last year, has said the bloc would not endorse the election, Reuters reported.

“Whether the international community recognises this or not, we don’t understand their perspective. The people’s vote is the recognition we need,” Min Aung Hlaing told reporters on Sunday, according to video broadcast on state television.

Related Content
Related Content

The military has maintained that the election was conducted without coercion and reflects public support for its rule. On Sunday, voting took place in around 60 townships, including the major cities of Yangon and Mandalay.

Images carried by domestic media showed Min Aung Hlaing, dressed in civilian clothes, visiting a polling station in Mandalay earlier in the day, where the atmosphere appeared calm.

The 69-year-old general, who also serves as acting president, has indicated he may appoint a successor as armed forces chief and move into a formal political role, a source told Reuters. Asked about his future position in the next government, Min Aung Hlaing said it was too early to say.

“Once the Parliament is convened, they have their own procedures and methods for selection,” he said.

While the junta has portrayed the election as a success, residents in Myanmar’s largest cities described a climate of fear surrounding the vote. Several people told Reuters that many citizens felt pressured to participate to avoid possible arrest or retaliation.

One Yangon resident said polling stations in neighbourhoods housing army officers and their families appeared to see higher turnout on Sunday, while few voters were visible in other areas.

Myanmar’s military seized power in a dawn coup on February 1, 2021, detaining the elected civilian government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi. The 80-year-old remains in detention, and her National League for Democracy has been dissolved by the junta, along with several other opposition groups.

Fighting continued throughout the election campaign and earlier rounds of voting in many parts of the country, Reuters reported. Air strikes were carried out near civilian areas in border states including Rakhine, Shan and Kayin, according to the news agency.

The USDP, formed in 2010, previously governed Myanmar for five years following the end of an earlier military regime. The party is chaired by a retired brigadier general and includes numerous former senior military officers.

Myanmar’s armed forces, which have ruled the country for most of the past six decades, show little sign of withdrawing from political leadership, analysts say.

“Rather than resolving a crisis now in its fifth year, the vote is more likely to reinforce the military’s hold on power, with little prospect of restoring domestic legitimacy or improving the country’s standing with Western partners,” said Kaho Yu, Principal Asia Analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft.

Using an election protection law, the junta has charged more than 400 people for criticising or obstructing the election process, state media said, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 4: Sarfaraz Brothers Shine As MUM Pip HYD By 9 Wickets

  2. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Guwahati Weather Forecast, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  3. India Vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Preview: Ishan's Fiery Comeback Puts Sanju Under Pressure As IND Look To Seal Series

  4. Here's How Group C Looks After ICC Remove Bangladesh From 2026 T20 World Cup

  5. T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Says Government Will Decide Pakistan’s Participation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Beat Tommy Paul To Reach Quarterfinals

  2. Elina Svitolina Vs Mirra Andreeva Live Score, Australian Open Round 4: Ukrainian Takes First Set

  3. Daniil Medvedev Vs Learner Tien Highlights, Australian Open Round 4: 20-Year-Old American Sends 11th Seed Packing

  4. Alexander Zverev Vs Francisco Cerundolo, Australian Open: Third Seed Breezes Into Quarters

  5. Coco Gauff Vs Karolina Muchova, Australian Open: American Enters Third Straight Quarter-Finals

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. EC Uploads ‘Logical Discrepancies’ Voter List After Supreme Court Order

  2. Jharkhand Risks Losing Rs 2,100 Cr in Central Funds Due To Delay In Municipal Polls

  3. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  4. Delhi Air Quality Returns to ‘Moderate’ After 103 Days As Rain Brings Brief Relief

  5. Benares Demolitions | When Faith Is Rebuilt And Memory Erased

Entertainment News

  1. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  2. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  3. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  4. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  5. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Russian Air Attacks Hit Ukraine’s Power Grid, Leaving 1.2 Million Without Electricity

  2. Trump Warns Iran As Reports Emerge Of Rising Death Toll From Protest Crackdown

  3. Danish PM Says Trump Comments On NATO Role In Afghanistan 'Unacceptable'

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Crocs Controversy: Viral Allegations Of CEO Andrew Rees' Racist Tirade Spark Boycott Debate | Explained

Latest Stories

  1. KIWG 2026: Ladakh And ITBP Set Up Women's Ice Hockey Final, Army Thrash J&K In Men's Category; Snowfall Affects Skating

  2. Uddhav Says BJP Can’t Finish Sena (UBT), Calls It An Idea

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights Round 6 Day 3: CHD, SAUR Win Big, MUM, SER On Verge Of Victory

  4. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Report: Cloudy Skies with Light Rain Possible

  5. Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Opens Strong

  6. Sinner Vs Spizzirri Highlights, Australian Open 2026 3rd Round: World No. 2 Battles Heat To Book Fourth Round Spot

  7. Australian Open Day 7 Highlights: Djokovic Brings Up 400th Slam Win; Osaka Pulls Out; Wawrinka Bids Adieu

  8. IMD Issues Heavy Snowfall Alert for Jammu & Kashmir Valley