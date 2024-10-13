ACC Emerging T20 Cup 2024: Tilak Varma Named Captain As India Announce Squad For Sixth Edition

India have announced a strong 15-member squad for the men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup, scheduled to get underway from October 18-27 in Oman. (More Cricket News)
The tournament is set to feature as many as eight times including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh along with hosts Oman.
Mumbai Indians sensation Tilak Varma has been named the skipper of the side, while Abhishek Sharma, who failed to make a massive mark in the T20I series against Bangladesh has also made the 15.
Abhishek was also a part of the side that was captained by Yash Dhull, which lost to Pakistan in the final last year.
INDIA A SQUAD FOR EMERGING ASIA CUP 2024
Tilak Varma (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Ramandeep Singh, Anuj Rawat, Prabh Simran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Anshul Kamboj, Hrithik Shokeen, Aaqib Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rasikh Salam, Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar
The upcoming edition will be the sixth instalment of the tournament, with India winning the first in 2013.
Pakistan and Sri Lanka are two successful sides in the competition with two titles each.