CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Spinners Pave Way For Punjab Kings Easy Win Over Chennai Super Kings - In Pics

The spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar took four wickets among themselves and conceded zero boundaries in their eight overs to apply a choke on the Chennai Super Kings batters from which they could never recover. The spin strangulation meant that despite skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's half-century, CSK could only get 162. Their hopes of defending the small total diminished in the very first over as Deepak Chahar walked off the field after bowling just two balls. Already missing Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande, CSK bowling lacked teeth as commanding fourties from Jonny Bairstow and Rille Rossouw ensured a comfortable 7-wicket win the PBKS.