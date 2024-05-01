Cricket

CSK Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Host Unpredictable Punjab Kings

Chennai Super Kings are up against an unpredictable Punjab Kings today in the Indian Premier League 2024 match number 49 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK and PBKS are both coming on the back of dominating performances in their last games. While CSK tamed a dangerous SRH by 78 runs, PBKS created history by registering the highest-ever T20 chase of 262 against Kolkata Knight Riders. PBKS continue to be at the eighth spot on the table with just three wins and six losses while CSK are fourth team on the table with five wins and four losses. An important game for both teams today in Chennai. Follow live scores and updates of the CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match here