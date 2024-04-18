PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Completes 6500 Runs In His Historic 250th IPL Match

Rohit Sharma became only the second player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to play 150 or more matches. The former Mumbai Indians captain achieved the feat during the five-time champions' IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. (Full Coverage | Live Blog)
Regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, the flamboyant opener made the occasion even more memorable by breaching the 6500-run mark in the world's most competitive cricket league.
Sharma, however, had to overturn an LBW decision to prolong his stay in the middle after Punjab King's stand-in-skipper asked the visitors to bat first. Opening the innings with Ishan Kishan (8 off 8), the Indian captain added 18 runs for the first wicket, then another 81 for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav.
In the 12th over, Rohit Sharma was caught by Harpreet Brar at backward point, having coped a bouncer the previous delivery off Curran. He made 36 off 25, with two fours and three sixes.
The right-handed batter, in the process, became Mumbai Indians all-time leading six-hitter (224), overtaking Kieron Pollard (223).
Rohit Sharma started his IPL career as a Hyderabad Deccan Chargers player. In 2011, he joined Mumbai Indians and led the team to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 -- the joint-most with Chennai Super Kings.
In 245 innings in IPL, he has scored 6508 runs at 30.13. These runs have come at a strike rate of 131.29. He has two centuries and 42 fifties.
Virat Kohli (7624 in 236), Shikhar Dhawan (6769 in 222), David Warner (6563 in 182), Rohit Sharma (6508 in 245) and Suresh Raina (5528 in 200) complete the top five. MS Dhoni, (5141in 256) is placed seventh and is on the verge of surpassing the sixth-placed AB de Villiers (5162 in 184).
Mumbai Indians entered the match with two wins in six matches. In the 10-team table, they were ninth with four points. Punjab Kings, also with two wins in six, were eight thanks to their superior net run rate.