Cricket

PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma Completes 6500 Runs In His Historic 250th IPL Match

Rohit Sharma became only the second player to play 250 matches in Indian Premier. Both have led their respective teams to five IPL titles each

Advertisement

(AP%20Photo%2FRajanish%20Kakade)
Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
info_icon

Rohit Sharma became only the second player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to play 150 or more matches. The former Mumbai Indians captain achieved the feat during the five-time champions' IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. (Full Coverage | Live Blog)

Regarded as one of the greatest batters of all time, the flamboyant opener made the occasion even more memorable by breaching the 6500-run mark in the world's most competitive cricket league.

Sharma, however, had to overturn an LBW decision to prolong his stay in the middle after Punjab King's stand-in-skipper asked the visitors to bat first. Opening the innings with Ishan Kishan (8 off 8), the Indian captain added 18 runs for the first wicket, then another 81 for the second wicket with Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

In the 12th over, Rohit Sharma was caught by Harpreet Brar at backward point, having coped a bouncer the previous delivery off Curran. He made 36 off 25, with two fours and three sixes.

Rohit Sharma bats during match 29 of Indian Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not A Big Fan' Of Impact Player Rule - Here's Why

BY Bhuvan Gupta

The right-handed batter, in the process, became Mumbai Indians all-time leading six-hitter (224), overtaking Kieron Pollard (223).

Rohit Sharma started his IPL career as a Hyderabad Deccan Chargers player. In 2011, he joined Mumbai Indians and led the team to IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 -- the joint-most with Chennai Super Kings.

Advertisement

In 245 innings in IPL, he has scored 6508 runs at 30.13. These runs have come at a strike rate of 131.29. He has two centuries and 42 fifties.

Virat Kohli (7624 in 236), Shikhar Dhawan (6769 in 222), David Warner (6563 in 182), Rohit Sharma (6508 in 245) and Suresh Raina (5528 in 200) complete the top five. MS Dhoni, (5141in 256) is placed seventh and is on the verge of surpassing the sixth-placed AB de Villiers (5162 in 184).

Mumbai Indians entered the match with two wins in six matches. In the 10-team table, they were ninth with four points. Punjab Kings, also with two wins in six, were eight thanks to their superior net run rate.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. American Airlines Pilot Union Raises Safety Concerns Amid Industry Scrutiny
  2. Tamil Nadu's New Airport At Parandur Will Be An Ecological Disaster, Say Environmentalists
  3. GT Vs DC, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  4. Nepal Vs UAE, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 1st Semi-Final, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. 'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's Film's Theatrical Rights In North India Sold For Rs 200 Crore? Here's What We Know
  6. Sports World LIVE: Rain Interrupts Play Again In Pakistan Vs New Zealand 1st T20I At Rawalpindi
  7. Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur And Others Attend 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Screening, See Pics
  8. Bengal Ram Navami Clash: Stones Thrown At Procession, Police Resort To Lathicharge, Tear Gas; Several Injured