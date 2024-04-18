Cricket

PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Host Mumbai Indians In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings are hosting Mumbai Indians in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Shikhar Dhawan remains unavailable due to injury and Sam Curran is going to lead PBKS in his absence. Mumbai Indians are currently at number nine in the points table despite sharing the same points with PBKS. Rohit Sharma smashed an IPL century after 12 years and that proved not enough for MI as they lost the match by 20 runs against CSK in their last game. The story has been somewhat similar for the Kings as well. Their top-order has failed to contribute soundly but Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have looked promising. Except for Kagiso Rabada, no foreign player has looked good for PBKS so far this season. Get the live cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here