PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Punjab Kings Host Mumbai Indians In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings are hosting Mumbai Indians in match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Mullanpur in Chandigarh. Shikhar Dhawan remains unavailable due to injury and Sam Curran is going to lead PBKS in his absence. Mumbai Indians are currently at number nine in the points table despite sharing the same points with PBKS. Rohit Sharma smashed an IPL century after 12 years and that proved not enough for MI as they lost the match by 20 runs against CSK in their last game. The story has been somewhat similar for the Kings as well. Their top-order has failed to contribute soundly but Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma have looked promising. Except for Kagiso Rabada, no foreign player has looked good for PBKS so far this season. Get the live cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here

Pitch Report:

The square boundaries are 70 metres and 63 metres whereas the straight boundary is at 72 metres. There is a bit of grass on the surface and seems likes a good pitch to bat on. However, the average first innings score at the venue is 168 but the batters need to put up more than that. The smaller boundaries may result in another run-fest.

PBKS Vs MI Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla

PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians being played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Punjab Kings (PBKS) are at number eight whereas Mumbai Indians (MI) are just below them at number nine in the points table. Shikhar Dhawan is not available for the match and Sam Curran will be dealing with the captaincy duties. Get the live cricket scores and updates on the PBKS Vs MI match of the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

