PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face-off to resurrect their faltering Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaigns when the two teams square-off on Thursday at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur. (Match Preview | Full IPL Coverage)
The two teams are separated by few decimal points after six matches each with Punjab’s marginally better Net Run Rate of -0.218 keeping them at the seventh spot in the IPL points table, one above Mumbai Indians (-0.234).
Both Punjab and Mumbai have lost four matches each and are coming off defeats in their respective last outings, which mean pressure will be high on both the camps to get their act together.
PBKS and MI have clashed 31 times in IPL so far with PBKS winning 14 to MI's 16 matches. One match was no result.
When will the PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 33rd match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Thursday, April 18 at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024 match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Squads:
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal, Dewald Brevis, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Harvik Desai, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nuwan Thushara, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Piyush Chawla.