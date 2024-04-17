Cricket

PBKS Vs MI, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in their next IPL 2024 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday. Here is a look at the predicted playing XI, head-to-head stats, venue records and pitch update

The 33rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) sees Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) go head to head against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, April 18. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Both sides come into this game on back of defeats in their respective matches. For PBKS, they tasted defeat at the hands of Rajasthan whereas Mumbai lost to Chennai in the El Clasico despite Rohit Sharma scoring a century at the Wankhede Stadium.

Both sides will look to improve their chances of qualifying for the play-offs with a victory in Chandigarh.

PBKS vs MI, Pitch Report

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur pitch could provide with a balanced track that could assist the bowlers as well help the batters core quick runs. PBKS vs MI pitch report could see the toss play a crucial role in the match.

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head:

PBKS vs MI head to head record sees Punjab and Mumbai locked in 31 IPL battles so far with PBKS winning 14 to MI's 16 matches. One match was no result.

PBKS vs MI Weather Update

Weather on Thursday will see as high as 35 degrees but could fall as low as 22 degrees in the evening period.

PBKS vs MI Probable Playing XIs

PBKS - Jonny Bairstow, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada.

Impact player - Ashutosh Singh.

MI - Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Mohammad Nabi, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Madhwal.

Impact player - Suryakumar Yadav.

