Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2024: Three Key Battles to Look Out For

Lucknow Super Giants host Punjab Kings in the group-stage fixture of the IPL 2024 at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Here are three key battles that are worth looking out for from the LSG Vs PBKS match

Advertisement

J
Jagdish Yadav
Updated on:
Updated on:
AP%20Photo%2FPankaj%20Nangia
Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq, without cap, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag during the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
info_icon

Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings are set to take on each other in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2024 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday. (Full Coverage | Streaming)

The hosts LSG have lost their inaugural match of the season against Rajasthan Royals where they fell 20 runs short of the target. However, captain KL Rahul and pinch-hitter Nicholas Pooran hit half-centuries. Rahul's fitness was an issue and he looked promising in the first match. He also took the gloves despite having Pooran and Quinton de Kock in the team.

Advertisement

LSG's top-order batters need to provide a good start. De Kock, Ayush Badoni and Devdutt Padikkal failed to impress while chasing a 194-run target against the Royal. Deepak Hooda displayed some aerial shots but could not continue that for long.

Punjab Kings have started their campaign with a win against Delhi Capitals but lost the last game by four wickets in a thrilling contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Their bowling and fielding were pretty average against RCB which resulted in a defeat by four wickets.

Kagiso Rabada and Harpreet Brar have bowled well so far and Shashank Singh has against RCB also attracted many eyes with his crucial cameo against RCB. Punjab Kings have not used Sikandar Raza and Rilee Rossouw yet and a few changes are expected in the final XI as they face LSG at their home venue.

Advertisement

Punjab Kings team players and franchise owners inaugurated the new jersey for the IPL 2024. - Photo: X/ @PunjabKingsIPL
IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venues And More

BY Jagdish Yadav

LSG vs PBKS Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw

As Lucknow Super Giants take on Punjab Kings in the group-stage fixture at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, three key battles are worth looking out for:

1. KL Rahul Vs Kagiso Rabada

KL Rahul made a fighting half-century against Rajasthan Royals and played his shots in all directions. He likes to take his time at the start and then play his shots. Kagiso Rabada comes to bowl in the powerplay and at the death overs. He has lethal yorkers and accurate bouncers in his arsenal. The battle of Rahul's batting and Rabada's bowling will be the most interesting in the initial overs.

Advertisement

2. Jonny Bairstow vs Naveen-Ul-Haq

Jonny Bairstow comes to open the batting for Punjab Kings and Naveen-Ul-Haq, who also bowls a few overs in the powerplay can prove to be dangerous for him. Bairstow, however, likes to charge against medium-pacers and can go berserk against him. But the Afghan pacer has good slower balls and his deliveries also have accuracy in line and lengths, which can work in his favour when he faces the English power-hitter.

Lucknow Super Giants finished third in IPL 2023. - File/BCCI
IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, History Of KL Rahul's Side

BY Outlook Sports Desk

3. Quinton de Kock vs Harpreet Brar

Quinton de Kock likes to start firing from the first over. He does not need to spend much time on the pitch, waiting for a bad delivery. Harpreet Brar, who bowled a brilliant spell against RCB, however, may possess some danger for him when the two face each other in Lucknow. De Kock likes to bat against spinners and a left-arm spinner may spin a web of traps for him. It will be interesting to see who comes on top on Saturday.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World Live: PV Sindhu Beats Huang Yu-Hsun In Madrid Spain Masters Round Of 16
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest LIVE: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita