When will the LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match be played?



The eleventh match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.



Where to watch the LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?



In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.



Where to watch the match online in India?



The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.



Where to watch the match In Pakistan?



In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.



Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?



In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.



Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?



The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.