Six days after losing their opening match, Lucknow Super Giants will be back on the field, this time against Punjab Kings, on Saturday at their home ground in Lucknow. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
While the KL Rahul-led side will have their eyes on getting first win of the season, Punjab Kings will look to return to their winning form following their defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their second match, which came after their victory against Delhi Capitals in their season opener.
The KL Rahul-led side was handed a 20-run defeat by the Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring affair and will have to sort both its batting and bowling issues heading into their next game. The skipper himself will be in spotlight after he scored a slowish 44-ball 58 in a game where Lucknow needed 194 to win. Nicholas Pooran looked in sublime touch but other top order batters will need to up their game to provide the Lucknow franchise with a better platform.
Except Krunal Pandya all Lucknow bowlers went for big runs and the franchise would want to change that in their first home game of the season.
Punjab Kings won their opening match with four balls left and lost the second match with the same number of balls left with the opponent. They have neither been too good nor too bad. The Kings would want Jonny Bairstow to return to form to have someone who can contribute with more than just quickfire cameos.
Their new signing Harshal Patel would also needs to improve in the death overs for Punjab to have a good closure to their inning while leggie Rahul Chahar will also be looking to enhance his performance following a lackluster beginning to the tournament.
Head to head record
The two teams have met just three times so far with the Super Giants holding a 2-1 lead over the Kings. However, in the only time the two teams faced each other in Lucknow, Punjab Kings were the victorious side.
Live streaming details of LSG Vs PBKS, Match 9 in IPL 2024
When will the LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match be played?
The eleventh match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, March 30 2024, at 7:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match In Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match In Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match In Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.