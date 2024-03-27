Mega Auctions force teams to get rid of much of their talent. Add the fact that RCB have always been in a desperate search of the trophy and you get a team that has to try things differently every time they get a chance. Since they remained without the title, they could not just retain a lot of players like Mumbai Indians or Chennnai Super Kings. So, while some of the Indian names like Yuvraj Singh could not justify their price tags and were thus released, most of the Indian players had to be released because the franchise decided to go into the auction with a clean slate and lot of money.