Speculation is rife regarding Virat Kohli's possible omission from the Indian squad for the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June. Many believe that the time has come for the senior statesman to pass on the baton to younger stars in the 20-over format. But Kohli is not done yet. (Full IPL 2024 Coverage | More Cricket News)
The 35-year-old first let his bat do the talking, during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's four-wicket win over Punjab Kings in match 6 of Indian Premier League 2024. Kohli scored a match-winning 77 runs off just 49 balls to send a loud and clear message to all those doubting his prowess in the shortest international format.
He then cheekily used his words, for good measure. Speaking at the post-match presentation after guiding RCB to the victory, Kohli alluded to the conversation around his T20 future. "I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it I guess," he said.
Kohli was perhaps referring to - among others - former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen's comments on air during the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans game on Sunday. “The World Cup is happening in the USA. India are playing Pakistan in New York. You’d want someone like a Virat Kohli to help the game grow,” Pietersen had said regarding the senior pro's place in the Indian squad.
In response to Pietersen, former India coach Ravi Shastri had put forth a different, bold perspective. “It’s not about growing the game, it’s about winning the competition. The game will grow wherever it needs to grow. What I’m trying to say is no baggage. And India won in 2007 T20 World Cup with a young side. You want youth. You want flamboyance. You want that dash,” Shastri had said on air.
Well, Kohli's knock on Monday against Punjab Kings sure had the flamboyance and dash necessary in a T20 game. And the batting titan will look to continue in the same vein, if RCB are to emulate their female counterparts, who lifted the Women's Premier League 2024 trophy just days back.