Virat Kohli speaks at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of The Match award for his 77-run knock in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings game in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI

Virat Kohli speaks at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of The Match award for his 77-run knock in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings game in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI