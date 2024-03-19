The veteran Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan is going to lead the Punjab Kings in the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings will start their campaign with the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 23 March at their new home venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)
South African batter Rilee Rossouw was bought for 8 crores in the mini auction in December last year and he can prove to be an important player for the team considering his recent form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was captaining the Quetta Gladiators as well.
The out-of-favour Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel also went for a whopping 11.75 crores in the auction and his experience in the shortest format could be a vital force for the team in the upcoming season.
Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Sikandar Raza are some other foreign star players who can change the game single-handedly. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar will lead the spin bowling department. They also have Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia and Rishi Dhawan as Indian talents.
Punjab Kings Full Squads:
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
PBKS Players Bought In IPL 2024 Auction:
Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 4.20 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Tanay Thyagarajann (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Choudhary (Rs. 20 lakh), Rilee Rossouw (Rs. 8 crore).
List Of Retained Players:
Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.
Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 Schedule:
23 March: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali at 3:30 PM IST
25 March: Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST
30 March: Punjab Kings Vs Lucknow Supergiants in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
4 April: Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.