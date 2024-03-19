Cricket

IPL 2024: Punjab Kings Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venues And More

Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2024 campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 23 March in Mohali. Here's the full squad, venues and schedule of the PBKS matches in IPL 2024

Advertisement
J
Jagdish Yadav
March 19, 2024
March 19, 2024
       
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40PunjabKingsIPL
Punjab Kings team players and franchise owners inaugurated the new jersey for the IPL 2024. Photo: X/ @PunjabKingsIPL
info_icon

The veteran Indian southpaw Shikhar Dhawan is going to lead the Punjab Kings in the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings will start their campaign with the match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 23 March at their new home venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. (More Cricket News)

South African batter Rilee Rossouw was bought for 8 crores in the mini auction in December last year and he can prove to be an important player for the team considering his recent form in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he was captaining the Quetta Gladiators as well.

Advertisement

The out-of-favour Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel also went for a whopping 11.75 crores in the auction and his experience in the shortest format could be a vital force for the team in the upcoming season.

Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Sikandar Raza are some other foreign star players who can change the game single-handedly. Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar will lead the spin bowling department. They also have Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harpreet Bhatia and Rishi Dhawan as Indian talents.

Punjab Kings Full Squads:

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Advertisement
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will make his comeback to professional cricket after facing a near-fatal accident in December 2022. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venues Of Rishabh Pant & Co

BY Jagdish Yadav

PBKS Players Bought In IPL 2024 Auction:

Harshal Patel (Rs. 11.75 crore), Chris Woakes (Rs. 4.20 crore), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs. 20 lakh), Vishwanath Pratap Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Shashank Singh (Rs. 20 lakh), Tanay Thyagarajann (Rs. 20 lakh), Prince Choudhary (Rs. 20 lakh), Rilee Rossouw (Rs. 8 crore).

List Of Retained Players:

Shikhar Dhawan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh.

Punjab Kings' IPL 2024 Schedule:

23 March: Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals in Mohali at 3:30 PM IST

25 March: Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST

30 March: Punjab Kings Vs Lucknow Supergiants in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST

4 April: Punjab Kings Vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST

Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement