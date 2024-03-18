IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venues Of Rishabh Pant & Co

Delhi Capitals have become a much stronger squad after the return of the dashing wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant to full capacity. He is also going to lead the side in the upcoming 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on Friday, 22 March 2024. (More Cricket News)
They have Ricky Ponting as head coach and Sourav Ganguly as Director Of Cricket. The team have a balanced squad with an adequate amount of foreign and domestic players. After Harry Brook's pulling out of the entire tournament due to personal reasons, DC has roped in the young Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk, who also holds the record for the fastest century in professional game (in 29 balls).
Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel will lead the spin department whereas Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed will take care of the fast bowling department along with foreign pace bateries - Anrich Nortje and Jhye Richardson.
Ricky Bhui and Yash Dhull have recently concluded a good domestic cricket campaign in the Ranji Trophy where Bhui finished as the second most run-getter. Kumar Kushagra, Abhishek Porel, Lalit Yadav and Pravin Dubey are other young talents that may shine in this year's edition of IPL.
Delhi Capitals Full Squad:
Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Shai Hope, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Swastik Chikara, David Warner, Pravin Dubey, Axar Patel, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Sumit Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jhye Richardson, Rasikh Salem
Players Bought In Mini Auction
Harry Brook (Rs. 4 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 50 lakh), Ricky Bhui (Rs. 20 lakh), Kumar Kushagra (Rs. 7.20 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 20 lakh), Jhye Richardson (Rs. 5 crore), Sumit Kumar (Rs. 1 crore), Shai Hope (Rs. 75 lakh), Swastik Chhikara (Rs. 20 lakh)
List of Retained Players
Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.
DC's IPL 2024 Schedule
23 March: Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings in Mohali at 3:30 PM IST.
28 March: Delhi Capitals Vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur at 7:30 PM IST.
31 March: Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings in Vizag at 7:30 PM IST.
3 April: Delhi Capitals Vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag at 7:30 PM IST.
7 April: Deli Capitals Vs Mumbai Indians in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST.
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.