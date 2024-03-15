Two seasons, two playoff appearances. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are one of the two newest franchises competing in the Indian Premier League - the other one being Gujarat Titans - but they have not let that come in the way of putting up relatively consistent performances. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
LSG finished third in IPL 2023 as well as IPL 2022. On both occasions, the Eliminator proved to be their stumbling block. Lucknow lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2022 edition and went down to Mumbai Indians in the previous season.
This time around, LSG's aim will be to go a couple of steps further - reach the title clash and lift the trophy. But the team has been beset by injury and other personnel worries ahead of IPL 2024.
Their captain KL Rahul is still recovering from a quadriceps injury, which forced him to miss the last three Tests against England in the recently concluded home series. Rahul is likely to be fit in time for LSG's opening game against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 24, but how well he fares upon return to competitive cricket remains to be seen.
The franchise will miss the services of its tearaway fast bowler Mark Wood. The speedster was pulled out from IPL 2024, reportedly by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), so as to manage his workload ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 and also England's hectic home schedule. LSG named West Indies' rising star - speedster Shamar Joseph - as Wood's replacement.
Squad
Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Devdutt Padikkal, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Yash Ravisingh Thakur, Naveen ul Haq, Shivam Mavi, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Shamar Joseph.
Players Bought In Mini Auction
Shivam Mavi (INR 6.40 crore), Manimaran Siddharth (INR 2.4 crore), David Willey (INR 2 crore), Ashton Turner (INR 1 crore), Arshin Kulkarni (INR 20 lakh), Mohd. Arshad Khan (INR 20 lakh).
Full List Of Retained Players
KL Rahul (C), Quinton De Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen Ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham.
Full List Of Released Players
Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair.
LSG's IPL 2024 Schedule
March 24: Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur at 3:30pm IST.
March 30: Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings in Lucknow at 7:30pm IST.
April 2: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru at 7:30pm IST.
April 7: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans in Lucknow at 7:30pm IST.
Note: The IPL 2024 schedule has been announced only for the first 21 matches. The rest of the fixtures will be communicated in due course.