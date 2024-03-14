When powerhouse teams like CSK and Mumbai Indians were dominating the Indian Premier League, RCB was becoming infamous for their losing streak. However, despite all the defeats, people still have a soft spot for RCB. Why is that? It's because of their never-say-die attitude that always keeps their fans hopeful. In the inaugural season way back in 2008, the team came at a bottom-two finish, but they dragged themselves through hardship and emerged as runners-up the following year in 2009. under the leadership of the great batter, Virat Kohli, the Challengers have made it to the finals four times in 2016.