20 Years Of Vidya Balan: The Gloriously Inconvenient Superstar

Even her association with the idea of stardom is quite contradictory. She refuses to cultivate the distance that most leading ladies keep from the audience, often speaking with startling honesty about rejection, health, and loneliness. Balan has spoken candidly about her struggles with PCOD, fluctuating weight, and an industry that has long punished women for existing outside its rigid beauty codes. Her honesty was liberating, yet not without its own fault lines. At one point, she suggested that PCOD and hormonal imbalance might stem from a rejection of the feminine. That notion subconsciously places blame on women, rather than interrogating the structural, gender and medical inequities that make them feel “less of a woman,” or worse, propagating personal biases onto the very medical conditions people endure. In asserting that her body “rejected the feminine”, she brings out systemic pressures—even if the statement flattens the richness of what “femininity” can mean. Despite everything, Balan has always been a self-proclaimed “shameless optimist” even with moments of doubt. Yet, she is an extremely private person when it comes to her personal life, refusing to reduce herself to a social-media brand and being vulnerable on her own terms.