Beauty’s Dark Underbelly: The Trap Of Ever-Elusive Beauty Ideal For Women

What do such imperatives, then, mean for the average Indian girl and woman? Given that India is a tropical country, the natural body type emerging out of this geographical region has various shades of brown as skin tone, shorter heights and more voluptuous bodies compared to their Western counterparts. And yet, the aspirations toward a beautiful body often compel Indian girls and women to look as Western as possible. This has especially been a pressing need since the advent of globalisation when the neo-liberal economic forces opened the floodgates of Western cultural influences onto the Indian stage.