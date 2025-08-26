How Trump’s 50% Tariff Could Hit India’s Economy

From tomorrow, Trump’s imposed tariff on India could rise to 50 per cent. Higher tariffs mean Indian goods become costlier. Indian traders are forced to raise prices, American retailers resist, and the demand-supply chain gets disrupted. The additional 25 per cent penalty tariff comes in response to India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil, compounded by India’s pushback on Trump’s claims of brokering peace between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.