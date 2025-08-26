Orders for Kashmiri Handicrafts Dry Up After Trump’s Tariff Hike

Kashmir’s handicrafts sector has been battling the surge of machine-made products in the market, and now the tariffs have hit it hard. According to traders, the US market has witnessed a slowdown for several months, even before the tariff hike. The US importers have been anticipating a change in the business scenario due to the new tax regime that they felt would be introduced by the Trump administration before his actual announcement of tariff hike. After the actual announcement, the demand for Kashmiri handicrafts has gone down as Kashmiri dealers are not getting fresh orders from the customers.