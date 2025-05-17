Watch | Fading Legacy of Kashmir's Pashmina Artisans

Kashmir has long been renowned for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. One of its most famous products, the Pashmina (also known as Cashmere) shawl, was considered the epitome of luxury—especially in 18th-century Europe. Pashmina shawls rose to prominence when Napoleon Bonaparte gifted one to his wife. This marked the peak of the craft, when the intricate artistry and exceptional skill required to create these shawls made artisans highly valued. As a result, the craft was proudly passed down through generations.