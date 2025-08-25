Supreme Court Refuses Early Hearing On Jammu And Kashmir Statehood Case

The apex court said petitions on restoration of J&K statehood will be taken up on 10 October, rejecting calls for an earlier date.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court, Jammu and Kashmir, J&K statehood, Article 370, abrogation of Article 370
Article 370, added to the Constitution in 1949, was described by the court as a temporary provision in that verdict. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SC refuses to advance date of hearing on J&K statehood restoration pleas.

  • Bench led by CJI Gavai confirms matter listed for 10 October.

  • Case stems from Article 370 abrogation, with polls ordered by Sept 2024.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to prepone the hearing of petitions seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the matter is already listed for 10 October.

A bench headed by Chief Justice B R Gavai, with Justice N V Anjaria, was urged by a lawyer for an early listing of a contempt petition linked to the abrogation of Article 370. “I am seeking early listing of a contempt petition relating to abrogation of Article 370. Statehood was to be granted to Jammu and Kashmir,” the lawyer told the bench.

Protesters demand restoration of statehood and constitutional guarantees in Kashmir - Firdous Nazir/Nur via Getty Images)
Why Jammu And Kashmir Needs More Than Statehood To Stabilise

BY Luv Puri

“It is listed already on October 10,” the Chief Justice said, according to PTI. Justice Gavai added, “We are in the midst of a constitutional bench hearing (the bench is hearing a presidential reference on fixing timelines for governors and the president).”

On 14 August, the same bench had directed the Centre to respond within eight weeks to a separate plea pressing for restoration of statehood to the Union Territory, PTI reported. During that hearing, the judges told counsel, “You also have to take into consideration the ground realities… you cannot ignore what has happened in Pahalgam,” after a request for urgency was raised.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (JKPC) President Sajad Lone addresses a press conference regarding the formation of 'People's Alliance for Change', a new political front comprising JKPC, People's Democratic Front and Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Justice and Development Front, in Srinagar, Monday, June 30, 2025. - PTI Photo.
New Political Alliance In Jammu And Kashmir Pushes For Statehood, Citing Growing Demand

BY Ishfaq Naseem

The issue follows the court’s 11 December 2023 ruling that upheld the revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The court had also directed that assembly elections be held in the region by September 2024 and that statehood be restored “at the earliest”, reported PTI.

Article 370, added to the Constitution in 1949, was described by the court as a temporary provision in that verdict. Last year, another petition sought directions requiring the Centre to complete the process of restoring statehood within two months, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev’s Match Delayed By Booing Fans After Photographer Enters The Court

  5. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr