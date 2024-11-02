A Meeting With Zulfi, The Keeper Of Kashmiri Treasures

Zulfiqar Ali from Kashmir a business consultant based in USA poses for the picture, while wearing an antique Kashmiri shawl,which is among the one of his collections. Photo: Yasir Iqbal

Zulfiqar Ali from Kashmir a business consultant based in USA poses for the picture, while wearing an antique Kashmiri shawl,which is among the one of his collections. Photo: Yasir Iqbal