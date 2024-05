National

Kashmiri Artist Ehtisham Azhar: Silent Paper Planes

"The image of paper plane is always silent it's not loud per say." Outlook's Chinki Sinha in conversation with Ehtisham Azhar, a Kashmiri artist. In 2018, he was a part of the Srinagar Biennale -- one among the group of 14 artists who felt the world should witness the emotions people in "paradise lost" live with every day. He spoke to us about silence, communication shutdowns, his project Paper Planes and the origination of it.