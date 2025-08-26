Trump Tariffs: Indian Exports Face Toughest US Trade Penalty In Years As Tariffs Soar

- US formally notified India of its decision to raise tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50 percent.

- Any Indian goods cleared for consumption, or withdrawn from bonded warehouses, from 12:01 am EDT on August 27, 2025, will be subject to the higher levies.

- India exported goods worth nearly 80–87 billion dollars to the US in 2024. Reports estimate that 40–55 percent of this trade could be directly affected.