US Sends Notice About Tariffs On India As Deadline Looms

India has pushed back firmly, criticizing the tariffs as unfair and unjustified, stressing that its energy decisions are based on strategic autonomy rather than geopolitics.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
US President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs
The move comes as the U.S. administration seeks to pressure countries, including India, that continue purchasing Russian oil amid delayed peace talks with Ukraine. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

- US sent an official notice confirming plans to impose a sharp 50 percent tariff

- Imported items already in transit before this date may receive exemptions.

- The additional duties threaten to strain U.S.–India trade ties

The United States has issued an official notice confirming plans to impose a sharp 50 percent tariff on imports from India, effective 12:01 a.m. EST on August 27. The additional 25 percent tariff will be levied under executive order authority, targeting Indian products entering U.S. consumption or removal from warehouses on or after the deadline. Imported items already in transit before this date may receive exemptions.

The move comes as the U.S. administration seeks to pressure countries, including India, that continue purchasing Russian oil amid delayed peace talks with Ukraine.

India has pushed back firmly, criticizing the tariffs as unfair and unjustified, stressing that its energy decisions are based on strategic autonomy rather than geopolitics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, declared that the government will steadfastly protect the interests of farmers and small-scale industries, saying the country is prepared to bear external pressure.

The additional duties threaten to strain U.S.–India trade ties. With $87 billion in annual exports potentially affected, key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, garments, and petrochemicals face mounting risks.

India has indicated it remains open to dialogue, though previous trade negotiations collapsed over differences on agricultural and dairy market access and India’s continued imports of Russian oil.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sachin Tendulkar's Aadhaar Humour Goes Viral; Batting Great Trolls Umpire Steve Bucknor With 'Gloves' Joke

  2. 2011 World Cup Final: Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Why MS Dhoni Walked In Ahead Of Yuvraj Singh

  3. Pulwama Hosts Day-Night Cricket Match, Thousands Turn Up In Former Conflict Zone

  4. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  5. Toyota, Another Major Brand Eye BCCI Lead Sponsorship After Dream11 Exit: Reports

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Relishing Prospect Of Another Major Final With Jannik Sinner

  2. US Open 2025: Madison Keys Suffers Shock Early Exit After Dramatic Loss To Renata Zarazua

  3. US Open 2025: Jack Draper Forced To Dig Deep To Down Federico Agustin Gomez In First Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Reilly Opelka Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles First-Round Match

  5. US Open 2025: Petra Kvitova Calls Time On Her Career After First-Round Defeat At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, BWF World Championships: Indian's Campaign Ends With Gritty First-Round Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Goes Down Fighting To Top Seed In Round Of 64

  3. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  5. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BEST Defeat For Thackeray Brothers, But BMC Polls Real Test

  2. Congress Tries Face-saver: Suspends Palakkad MLA From Primary Membership

  3. BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

  4. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. TICAD-9 And The Emerging India–Japan–Africa Matrix

  2. Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Hospital Claims Lives, Including Journalists

  3. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  4. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  5. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr