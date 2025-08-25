PM Modi Vows To Shield Farmers, Small Businesses Amid US Tariff Deadline

"Today in the world, everyone is busy doing politics based on economic interests. From this land of Ahmedabad, I will tell my small entrepreneurs, my small shopkeeper brothers and sisters, my farmer brothers and sisters, my animal husbandry brothers and sisters, and I am saying this on the land of Gandhi. Be it the small entrepreneurs, farmers, or animal keepers of my country, for everyone, I promise you again and again, your interests are paramount for Modi," said PM Modi, addressing a gathering after launching multiple projects in the city.