National

PM Modi At G20: Focus On 'Food, Fuel, Fertilizer'; Meetings With World Leaders To Strengthen Ties

Besides the state heads from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, the United States, Portugal, Egypt, and South Korea, PM Modi also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Brazil.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
PM Modi meets world leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Brazil
PM Modi meets world leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Brazil Photo: X/@narendramodi
info_icon

In an address on the first day of the 19th G20 summit underway at Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Global South is most impacted by 'food, fuel and fertilizer crisis' and policies should be made keeping that in mind.

"I would like to say that countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertiliser crisis caused by global conflicts. So our discussions can only be successful when we keep in mind the challenges and priorities of the Global South", PM Modi said.

In his address, the prime minister also spoke about social inclusion and India's fight against hunger and poverty. Modi said India had pulled 250 million people out of poverty in the last 10 years. He said his government was distributing free foodgrains to 800 million people in the country.

PM emphasised his governments policy of ‘Back to Basics and March to Future’ was yielding results. He said India feels the way forward was to foster women-led development.

PM Modi also praised the Brazilian presidency for taking forward the "people-centric decisions" taken at the summit in New Delhi last year while adding that the Indian G20 presidency's call for "One Earth, One Family, One Future” continued to resonate at the Rio conversations.

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi also held meetings with top world leaders to discuss the outlines of future initiatives aimed at fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria, PM Modi on Sunday reached the Brazilian capital to attend the annual multinational summit.

Besides the state heads from Italy, Indonesia, Norway, Portugal, Egypt and South Korea, the prime minister also met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath and European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen.

ALSO READ | G20 Brazil: Joint Declaration Calls For Peace, Taxing The Rich And More

Modi in G20: Meeting with leaders

PM Modi meets Georgia Meloni: On Monday, PM Modi met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni. According to PTI, their discussion encompassed ways to further deepen ties in defence, security, trade and technology.

“Happy to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," Modi said in a post on X.

Stating that it is always a “great pleasure” to meet Modi, Meloni too termed the meeting as a “precious opportunity” for dialogue that allowed the two countries “to reaffirm our common commitment to advance the India-Italy strategic partnership” with the announcement of the action plan.

Modi-Starmer meeting: PM Modi also met his UK counterpart Keir Starmer and expressed eagerness to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology.

"Had an extremely productive meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Rio de Janeiro. For India, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK is of immense priority."

"In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation and technology. We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," the prime minister added.

ALSO READ | G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda

Modi meets Indonesian President: PM Narendra Modi also held bilateral talks with Prabowo Subianto and discussed ways to improve ties in security and healthcare.

Moreover, commemorating 75 years of bilateral ties, PM Modi congratulated President Prabowo and discussed ways to work together for further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

“Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more,” Modi said in a post on X, along with pictures of the two leaders.

Gita Gopinath meets Modi: During the summit, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath also met Modi.

“Great to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio. He conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from,” the India-born economist said on X.

Modi replied to her post, saying, “India stands committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a brighter future for all.”

Meeting with Biden, European Union (EU) President: Earlier on Monday, PM Modi also met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. Further deatilsof the discussion is yet to be disclosed.

After his meeting with European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen, Modi posted on X, “Met @EU_Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. India will keep working closely with the EU for global good.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  2. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Will Have His Moments, Hopefully Not Too Many, Says AUS's Travis Head
  4. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  5. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25: Shami Included In Bengal's 22-Member Squad For SMAT
Football News
  1. Nations League: Spain Edge Already-Relegated Switzerland 3-2 To Stay Unbeaten
  2. Nations League: Denmark Stave Off Serbia Challenge In 0-0 Draw, Storm Into Quarter-Finals
  3. Nations League: Croatia Rally To Hold Portugal 1-1, Enter Quarter-Finals
  4. Nations League: Andy Robertson's Late Header Helps Scotland Pip Poland 2-1
  5. Football Transfers: Jonathan David Names Barcelona As Dream Club Amid Lille Uncertainty
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal On Why He's Retiring Now, Not Next Year: 'I Don’t Need to Say Goodbye Everywhere'
  2. Rafael Nadal's Career In Numbers Before Farewell At Davis Cup Final 8
  3. Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out
  4. Emma Raducanu Takes Pride In 'Unheard Of' Achievement; Raring To Go In 2025
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Swiatek Bests Paolini, Keeps Poland In Fight For Place In Final
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Can MAS-W Cause Massive Upset?
  2. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  3. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  4. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  5. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi At G20: Focus On 'Food, Fuel, Fertilizer'; Meetings With World Leaders To Strengthen Ties
  2. Day In Pics: November 19, 2024
  3. Election Wrap: NCP(SP)'s Anil Deshmukh, BJP MLA's Sister Attacked; Rahul Gandhi Called 'Chota Popat' Amid Slogan Row
  4. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  5. How Useful Is The Air Quality Index?
Entertainment News
  1. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  2. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  3. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  4. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  5. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
  2. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  3. Canada: Indian-Origin Woman Found Dead In Walmart Oven, Police Rules Out Foul Play | Details
  4. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  5. G20 Brazil: Joint Declaration Calls For Peace, Taxing The Rich And More | Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Another Body Found; NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; 'Coffin Rally' By Kuki-Zo Orgs Today
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points