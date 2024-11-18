G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details

G20 Brazil - What's On Agenda?

The G20 Summit in Brazil comes alongside the COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. For this summit, Brazil has laid out three primary objectives which are -

The fight against hunger, poverty and inequality.

The three dimensions of sustainable development (economic, social and environmental)

The reform of global Governance.

Keeping these objectives in mind, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza are likely to be discussed in the group to try and arrive at a consensual stance, as they did during the New Delhi Summit for the Ukraine war.

When it comes to the Gaza war, countries, especially close allies of Israel such as the United States have called for a scale back of the violence and Israeli bombardment of Palestine and now Lebanon.