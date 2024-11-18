International

G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details

G20 2024 is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18 and 19 with a focus on the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; sustainable development and reform for global governance.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
g20 summit brazil
The 19th G20 Summit is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18 and 19. | Photo: AP
info_icon

As the world continues to combat the ongoing climate crisis and wars in the Middle East and Europe, world leaders have gathered in Brazil for the 19th G20 Summit 2024.

G20 2024 is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on November 18 and 19 with a focus on the fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; sustainable development and reform for global governance.

All 19 member states - Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Russia, Türkiye, UK and the USA and the European Union - will be attending the two-day long summit.

ALSO READ | At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action

The 19th G20 Summit also marks the first summit for the newly inducted member - the African Union. The AU was made a permanent member of the group of twenty during the 2023 summit in New Delhi, India.

G20 Brazil - Who Is Attending?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and close ally to Brazil has arrived in Rio for the two-day summit. Along with PM Modi, US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be present at the G20 Summit.

Argentine President Javier Milei, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and many more leaders will be attending the Brazilian conference.

Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to remain absent at global conference. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will be representing the Russian Federation at the 19th G20 Summit.

G20 Brazil - What's On Agenda?

The G20 Summit in Brazil comes alongside the COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan. For this summit, Brazil has laid out three primary objectives which are -

  • The fight against hunger, poverty and inequality.

  • The three dimensions of sustainable development (economic, social and environmental)

  • The reform of global Governance.

Keeping these objectives in mind, the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza are likely to be discussed in the group to try and arrive at a consensual stance, as they did during the New Delhi Summit for the Ukraine war.

When it comes to the Gaza war, countries, especially close allies of Israel such as the United States have called for a scale back of the violence and Israeli bombardment of Palestine and now Lebanon.

However, for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu any G20 resolution on the Middle East "must include Israel's right to defend".

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war in October 2023, Tel Aviv has maintained its right to self-defence and carried out an extensive response to the Hamas attack of October 7.

The response, which Israel continues to define as self-defence, has actually been labelled as genocide against the people of Palestine.

Ahead of the G20 Summit, newly appointed Israeli foreign minister Gideon Sa'ar raised concerns about the draft resolution, stating it was "unbalanced and biased against Israel".

"In my discussions with my counterparts, I stated that the summary statement addressing the conflict in our region must include recognition of Israel's right to defend itself, a demand for the release of all hostages held by Hamas terrorists for more than 400 days under horrific conditions, and condemnation of both Hamas and Hezbollah," said Sa'ar in a post on X.

Along with this, discussions are also expected on climate finance as topics from COP29 carry forward. The G20 comprises 85 percent of the world's economy, and its member states remain the largest contributor to multilateral development banks. Keeping this in mind, the number of countries contributing to climate funding and the final goal is expected to be reached during the Brazil summit.

Meanwhile, three-year long war in Ukraine is also expected to be on the table, especially with the latest escalation from Russia and the alleged involvement of North Korean troops on the frontlines.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 5th T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain; ENG Clinch Series 3-1
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  3. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI: SL Edge NZ By Three Wickets In Rain-Hit Pallekele Clash
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
Football News
  1. England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Kane Lauds 'Top Drawer' Carsley
  2. England 5-0 Republic Of Ireland, Nations League: Carsley Keen To Help New ENG Boss Tuchel
  3. UEFA Nations League: Haaland Scores Hat-Trick As Norway Seal Promotion
  4. Women's Super League: Everton Beat Liverpool In Final Merseyside Derby At Goodison Park
  5. Dusan Vlahovic: Forward Says It's 'Easier' To Play For Serbia Than Juventus
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Germany Vs Canada Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 2nd Quarter-Final On TV And Online
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Completes Sensational Year With Turin Triumph
  5. Netherlands Vs Spain Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024 Finals: When, Where To Watch 1st Quarter-Final On TV And Online
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  2. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS
  3. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  4. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  5. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Maharashtra, De-Ideologised Politics At Its Best
  2. Delhi Pollution: Online Classes For Students As GRAP-4 Implemented
  3. Kailash Gahlot's Resigns As Transport Minister, Quits Party; 'ED Probe Pressure', Says AAP
  4. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  5. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Ukraine War: Biden Approves Use Of Long-Range Missiles; Russia Launches A Fierce Missile & Drone Attack
  2. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  3. Bangladesh To Seek Extradition Of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India
  4. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  5. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws