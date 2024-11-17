National

At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action

India said that developing and low-income economies cannot reduce greenhouse gas emissions or adapt to their effects unless they have access to essential tools for implementation, such as financial support, technology, and capacity building.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
cop29 in azerbaijan
At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action | Photo: AP
info_icon

India has expressed frustration at COP29 in Baku over the reluctance of developed countries to support climate action in developing nations, saying that it is impossible to tackle climate change without financial and technological assistance.

In the closing plenary of the subsidiary bodies' meeting on the Mitigation Work Programme (MWP) on Saturday, India pointed out that developed countries—who have historically contributed the most to greenhouse gas emissions and possess more resources and capacity to address climate change—have repeatedly delayed climate action and shifted the goalposts.

null - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
COP, Anthropogenic, Solastalgia...What?

BY Jey Sushil

“We have seen no progress on critical matters for developing countries over the past week. Our part of the world is facing some of the worst impacts of climate change, with far lower capacity to recover from these impacts or to adapt to the changes in the climate system, for which we are not responsible,” said India's deputy lead negotiator, Neelesh Sah.

Sah said that developing and low-income economies cannot reduce greenhouse gas emissions or adapt to their effects unless they have access to essential tools for implementation, such as financial support, technology, and capacity building.

Also Read | Climate Change: A Crisis Of Inequality

“How can we discuss climate action when it is being made impossible for us to act, even as our challenges in dealing with the impacts of climate change continue to grow?” Sah asked.

“We now have to meet our developmental needs in a situation where the carbon budget is depleting and the impacts of climate change are intensifying. We are being asked to increase mitigation ambition by those who have shown no such ambition—neither in their mitigation efforts nor in providing the means for implementation.”

About The Mitigation Work Programme

The Mitigation Work Programme (MWP), a contentious United Nations climate initiative aimed at scaling up emission-reduction ambitions, has led to tensions between developed and developing nations at COP29 in Baku.

Established at COP27, the MWP was designed to help countries meet the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal. However, its implementation has been hindered by disagreements between nations.

Developing nations argue that the MWP should facilitate the sharing of ideas and experiences, not impose new targets or force any country to take specific actions. They demand financial support to enhance mitigation ambition. 

Also Read | How Climate Change Is Impacting Young People’s Mental Health: Insights Ahead Of COP29

Developed countries, led by the EU and the US, insist that the MWP should drive stronger, immediate action from all nations. They propose that wealthier developing nations, such as China and the Gulf states, should also contribute to the new climate finance goals.

Developing countries view this as an attempt to shift the blame away from those who have historically benefited from industrialisation while contributing the most to greenhouse gas emissions. In 2009, developed countries promised to provide $100 billion annually by 2020 to support climate action in developing countries, but this target was only met in 2022.

The potential withdrawal of the US and Argentina from the Paris Agreement has significantly affected the morale of negotiators at COP29. However, countries such as China, the United Kingdom, and Brazil have assumed a major leadership role, raising hopes for a much-needed agreement to sustain trust in the multilateral diplomatic system.

Now, as the G20 leaders gather in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from November 18–19, negotiators are looking for a strong signal. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: BlackCaps Bowled Out 209 By SL In 47-Over Game
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
  5. IND Tour Of AUS 2024: Reasons For India's Debacle Against NZ, Lessons To Learn Before Perth Test
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  2. Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chile Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
  4. Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  5. Bulgaria Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Into Semi-Finals After 'Exhausting Day'
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  2. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  3. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  4. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  5. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  2. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
  3. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  4. At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action
  5. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  2. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  3. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  4. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
  5. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws