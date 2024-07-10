COP, Anthropogenic, Solastalgia...What?

Let me explain with an example. Anyone who is reading this article knows how to read English but how many would be able to explain terms such as COP, carbon emissions, Greenhouse Effect, Net Zero, or anthropogenic? All these words are related to climate change, but they don’t make sense even for someone well-versed in English. Now think about the masses in India of which only a minuscule percent speaks or understands English. This is just one part of the problem. I am yet to underline the concepts and words that originate due to climate change or what scientists have named the age of the Anthropocene. The website of the Bureau of Linguistic Reality has dedicated itself to coining new words for problems arising from climate change. The new words can be from any language, and anyone can propose new words. Let’s take one of my favourites: Nonna Paura meaning “The simultaneous sensation of a strong natural urge for your children to have children mixed with an equally simultaneous urge to protect these yet unborn grandchildren from a future filled with suffering.” Both the words come from Italian in which Nonna means grandma and paura means fear. While looking for words that are not yet in circulation, I tried to find one word for fear of death from pollution. I could not find any such word in the dictionary. I tried ChatGPT and it gave me ‘pollutophobia’, which is nothing but a rendering of pollution and phobia. The world we are living in is threatened by the rapidly changing environment and soon there will be situations for which we do not have expressions or simple terminology that can make people understand the seriousness of the problem.