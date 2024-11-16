How Climate Change Is Impacting Young People’s Mental Health: Insights Ahead Of COP29

As the world focuses on mitigating the effects of climate change at COP29 in Azerbaijan, one urgent issue stands out: the mental health impact on young people. Psychiatrists and researchers are bringing fresh evidence to the summit, shedding light on a worrying trend—how rising temperatures are directly linked to increased rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors among young people.

This issue is not just about fear of an uncertain future due to climate change. It’s about the tangible, present-day effects of extreme weather events, heatwaves, and environmental instability on the mental well-being of children and adolescents.

The Growing Mental Health Crisis

Globally, young people’s mental health is deteriorating, and climate change is increasingly recognized as a contributing factor. In Australia, for example, mental health concerns among young people have risen significantly over the past decade. Traumatic events, like the 2019 Black Summer bushfires and subsequent floods, have disrupted schooling, displaced families, and inflicted trauma, anxiety, and stress on young lives.

While these effects are widely acknowledged, a recent study offers a new perspective by focusing on how hot weather specifically influences young people’s mental health.

“The impact of climate change is compounding the already extremely challenging situation for mental health and mental health services globally. There are nearly 1 billion people living with mental health conditions, yet in low- and middle-income countries, 3 out of 4 do not have access to needed services,” said Dévora Kestel, Director of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at WHO. He further said “By ramping up mental health and psychosocial support within disaster risk reduction and climate action, countries can do more to help protect those most at risk.”

Suicidal Thoughts and Hotter Weather: What the Research Shows

In a study conducted in New South Wales, Australia, researchers analyzed emergency department presentations for suicidal thoughts and behaviors among people aged 12–24. The data covered warmer months (November to March) from 2012 to 2019 to focus on temperature variations.

The findings are alarming:

For every 1°C increase in average daily temperature, emergency visits for suicidal thoughts and behaviors increased by 1.3%.

On days averaging 30°C, presentations were 11% higher compared to days with an average of 21.9°C.

Surprisingly, this increased risk was evident not only on extreme heat days but also on moderately hot days, compared to cooler days within the same season.

The study also examined heatwaves, defined as three or more consecutive hot days. Interestingly, the risk increased as much on the first hot day of a heatwave as it did on subsequent days, underscoring that even a single hot day can significantly impact mental health.

Socioeconomic Disparities and Vulnerability

The research also highlights how socioeconomic factors amplify the risks. Young people from disadvantaged areas faced a higher likelihood of presenting with suicidal thoughts or behaviors during hot weather than their peers in more affluent regions, even at the same temperature.

Why is this the case?

Disadvantaged communities often lack access to air conditioning, cooling shelters, or green spaces, making them more vulnerable to heat stress.

Limited resources may also reduce access to mental health care and support during extreme weather events.

This intersection of climate change, inequality, and mental health calls for urgent attention to ensure vulnerable populations are not left behind.

Understanding the Complex Relationship

The link between climate change and mental health isn’t always straightforward. It involves multiple, interrelated factors:

Physical stressors : High temperatures directly affect the body and brain, leading to irritability, fatigue, and increased risk of mental health crises.

Emotional stressors : Anxiety about climate change itself can contribute to feelings of helplessness or despair. For many young people, this is not a disorder but a rational response to an urgent, real-world crisis.

Social stressors: Disruption caused by climate-related events—such as forced migration, school closures, or loss of community—further exacerbates mental health issues.

What’s Being Shared at COP29

At COP29, researchers aim to emphasize the immediate and long-term mental health impacts of climate change, particularly on youth. Among the key messages:

Climate change is already harming mental health: It’s not just about future fears—extreme weather, rising temperatures, and climate-driven events are affecting mental well-being today. Rapid action is needed: High-income nations, like Australia, must lead the transition away from fossil fuels to limit global warming and reduce climate distress among young people. Equity matters: Climate solutions must address inequalities, ensuring disadvantaged communities have access to resources like cooling infrastructure and mental health care.

What Can Be Done?

Addressing this crisis requires action at multiple levels, from policy changes to grassroots initiatives:

1. Strengthening Mental Health Systems

National, state, and local governments need to adapt mental health services to cope with the rising demand caused by climate change. This includes:

Expanding access to evidence-based mental health care for children and adolescents.

Training health professionals to understand and address climate-related mental health impacts.

2. Public Health Messaging

Awareness campaigns should highlight the risks of even single hot days, not just prolonged heat waves. Messaging should target young people and include advice on mental health support, in addition to physical health precautions.

3. Improving Infrastructure

Simple but effective measures can help mitigate the impact of heat, such as:

Upgrading rental housing to improve insulation and cooling.

Installing shaded bus stops and increasing access to green spaces.

4. Empowering Young People

Young people’s distress about climate change often stems from a lack of control or agency. Governments and organizations can reduce this by:

Actively involving young people in climate decision-making processes.

Offering platforms for youth leadership in climate action initiatives.

5. Transitioning to Renewable Energy

Scientific evidence supports the urgent need to phase out fossil fuels. Leading by example, high-income countries must prioritize renewable energy solutions to limit global warming and reduce the mental health burden linked to climate change.

Looking Ahead

As world leaders meet at COP29, the mental health impact of climate change on young people must take center stage. This is not just about numbers and studies—it’s about safeguarding the emotional well-being of a generation already bearing the brunt of a warming planet.

By taking swift and equitable action to combat climate change, governments can reduce both its environmental and psychological toll, offering young people a chance for a healthier, more hopeful future.