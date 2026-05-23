AIMIM Aligarh President Yameen Khan Abbasi Booked Over Alleged Remarks Against Kanwariyas

According to PTI, a case was registered against Yameen Khan Abbasi, district president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 192 and 353(3) of the BNS. The sections relate to giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will at places of worship or religious gatherings.