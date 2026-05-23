AIMIM Aligarh President Yameen Khan Abbasi Booked Over Alleged Remarks Against Kanwariyas

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Police registered a case against the AIMIM leader after a complaint alleged he made objectionable remarks while seeking permission for Eid-ul-Azha prayers near Aligarh’s main Eidgah.

AIMIM Aligarh president, Yameen Khan Abbasi
The complainant further alleged that Abbasi used derogatory language against Kanwariyas and accused them of hooliganism and drunken behaviour. Photo: Representative image
Summary of this article

  • AIMIM’s Aligarh district president was booked under BNS provisions following a complaint over alleged remarks against Kanwariyas.

  • The complaint alleged the remarks were made while seeking permission for Eid-ul-Azha prayers near the main Eidgah.

  • Police said the matter is under investigation.

AIMIM’s Aligarh district president has been booked under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a complaint alleged that he made objectionable remarks against Kanwariyas while seeking permission to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers on a road adjoining the city’s main Eidgah, police said on Saturday.

According to PTI, a case was registered against Yameen Khan Abbasi, district president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 192 and 353(3) of the BNS. The sections relate to giving provocation with intent to cause a riot and statements promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will at places of worship or religious gatherings.

PTI reported that the FIR was lodged on the complaint of one Gaurav Varshney, who alleged that Abbasi hurt Hindu sentiments by claiming that Muslims were not allowed to offer collective prayers outside the Eidgah, while special arrangements are made for Kanwariyas during Kanwar Yatra processions.

The complainant further alleged that Abbasi used derogatory language against Kanwariyas and accused them of hooliganism and drunken behaviour, according to PTI.

Police said the matter is under investigation.

Earlier on Thursday, Abbasi and other AIMIM office-bearers had submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate seeking permission to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers on the road adjoining the main Eidgah, citing the possibility of overflow of crowds during congregational prayers, PTI reported.

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(With inputs from PTI)

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