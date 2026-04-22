BJP Urges EC Action Against Kharge Over ‘Terrorist’ Remark On PM Modi

Summary of this article
BJP delegation met the Election Commission demanding action against Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge clarified he meant “terrorising” and not “terrorist” in a literal sense.
BJP also sought an apology and possible action under legal provisions.
A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, met the Election Commission on Wednesday seeking action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist”, according to PTI.
The delegation, which included Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, urged the poll panel to intervene and take what it called strict measures. Reported PTI, the party also asked that Kharge be directed to issue a public apology.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Sitharaman said, “Today, we appeared before the full commission to bring to its notice that no less a person than the president of the Congress and the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha has spoken in such condemnable words.”
She said Kharge made the remark during a press conference in Tamil Nadu, which is heading into elections, and described it as “outrageous”. “It's an insult to the mandate given by the people of India (to Prime Minister Modi). More importantly, it is an insult to the entire system where people choose their leader through elections, and once chosen, he is the leader for the entire country,” she said.
Sitharaman further alleged that the Congress is “completely frustrated” and making such statements amid assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal because of its “deep hatred” towards Modi. “We have demanded that the Election Commission take the matter in all seriousness. We requested the poll panel to act firmly and sternly,” she added.
Rijiju, also part of the delegation, termed the remark a “disgusting act”. “We have demanded the strictest action. We have also demanded that Kharge and the Congress be directed to apologise to the country,” he said. He added that the Commission gave a patient hearing and assured that it would take “appropriate action” in the matter.
“The Election Commission should take such action in the matter that nobody ever dares to call the country's prime minister a terrorist. Everyone should learn a lesson. We hope the Election Commission will definitely take action,” Rijiju said.
The development comes after Kharge, addressing a press conference in Chennai, accused the prime minister of terrorising political parties and citizens by misusing government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition. According to PTI, he initially referred to Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the AIADMK’s alliance with the BJP.
However, when asked to clarify, Kharge said his comment was meant in a different context. “He is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist (in the literal sense). He is misusing his power and government machinery and abusing and maligning opposition parties,” he said.
Earlier, the BJP had submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking immediate cognisance of the remark. PTI reported that the party called for “suitable penal and regulatory proceedings” under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sought “appropriate campaign restrictions” on Kharge.
(With inputs from PTI)