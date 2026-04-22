BJP Urges EC Action Against Kharge Over ‘Terrorist’ Remark On PM Modi

The delegation, which included Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, urged the poll panel to intervene and take what it called strict measures. Photo: PTI

The delegation, which included Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal along with BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, urged the poll panel to intervene and take what it called strict measures. Photo: PTI